Spotlight on Government: New President for League of CA Cities Swearing in at PV Golf Club

Hanalise Huff MD, Kenneth Huff and Britt Huff.
photos by Tony LaBruno

The Los Angeles County Division of the League of California Cities installed Rolling Hills Estates Councilmember Britt Huff as its new president during a ceremony at the Palos Verdes Golf Club on August 7. County Supervisor Janice Hahn administered the oath of office. State Senator Ben Allen spoke of Huff’s contributions.

“ I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Rolling Hills Estates on the Division’s Board of Directors and appreciate the chance to lead as President. I look forward to working with the other cities in the Division to make the organization an even stronger voice for the cities we represent,” Huff said.  Huff mentioned that serving as President gives the four Peninsula Cities a strong voice in state policy making.

