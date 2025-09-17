Spotlight on Government: RPV State of the City Building Back Better

Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor David Bradley delivered his State of The City Address to a filled Ladera Linda Community Center on the morning of August 1. His focus was on landslide mitigation efforts, speed limit reductions on Palos Verdes Drive East and restricting new residential construction in the landslide zones. Residents asked if the construction moratorium was necessary since the dewatering wells were proving to be effective at slowing the slide. Residents who owned vacant lots worried that the ban on construction seemed inflexible. The residents were concerned about their property values now and into the future.