Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Spotlight on medicine: Celebrating a century of care at Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Staff appreciation night.
Torrance Memorial Medical Center marked a century of care with a three-day celebration. The festivities began with a sparkling Denim and Diamond party for donors, community leaders and honored guests. Over 2,000 attendees explored Community Days, filled with interactive exhibits, health screenings and cutting-edge technology demos. Staff were honored with a heartfelt appreciation night, recognizing their vital role. Inside a transformed 16,000-square-foot tent, guests admired historical displays tracing the hospital’s journey. Founded through the vision of Jared and Helena Torrance, the medical center strives to deliver innovative, quality and compassionate care. 

Photos by Ed McClure and Philicia Endelman

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices