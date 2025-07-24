Spotlight on medicine: Celebrating a century of care at Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Torrance Memorial Medical Center marked a century of care with a three-day celebration. The festivities began with a sparkling Denim and Diamond party for donors, community leaders and honored guests. Over 2,000 attendees explored Community Days, filled with interactive exhibits, health screenings and cutting-edge technology demos. Staff were honored with a heartfelt appreciation night, recognizing their vital role. Inside a transformed 16,000-square-foot tent, guests admired historical displays tracing the hospital’s journey. Founded through the vision of Jared and Helena Torrance, the medical center strives to deliver innovative, quality and compassionate care.

Photos by Ed McClure and Philicia Endelman