The 39th annual Torrance Memorial Golf Tournament was a sold-out success, with proceeds supporting the Lundquist-Leach Emergency Department Expansion. Guests enjoyed 18 holes at the beautiful Palos Verdes Golf Club. The day began with a putting contest and concluded with a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and award banquet. City National Bank once again served as the tournament sponsor, with Rick Higgins as the tournament chair.

Photos by Ed McClure