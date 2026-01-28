Log In
Spotlight on Reading: Peninsula Library Friends Foundation (PLFF) Holiday “After-Hours” Member Mixer

The Daniel Diercks Jazz Trio.
photos by Tony LaBruno

The Peninsula Library Friends Foundation celebrated its donors at its December mixer. It was an exclusive members only event to show appreciation for members who donated at the Contributor Level and above.

The exquisite wine was donated by Riboli Family Wines. Catering was provided by Lunada Kitchen, including gourmet meats, cheeses, jams and desserts. Malaga Bank provided raffle items and the Gift Shop offered a 20% discount to all attendees. The Daniel Diercks Jazz Trio set the tone with Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” before transitioning to more traditional holiday classics. “Whether you want to jump into a new routine, master a new skill, or meet some new people, our PV libraries are a good place to do it,” one of the honored guests observed

