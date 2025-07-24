Spotlight on Religion: St. Francis Church Hosts “An Evening Aboard the Orient Express”

The St. Francis Episcopal Church opened their 54th annual Palos Verdes Antiques Show and Sale with an Opening Night Preview Party on Wednesday, May 28. The annual, highly anticipated fundraiser that ran through May 31. Top antique and art dealers from Northern and Southern California displayed a dazzling array of 18th, 19th and early 20th century furniture, silver, prints, jewelry, china, pottery, rugs, Asian antiques, and vintage Americana. Food stations represented all corners of the world. A BBQ downstairs in the patio offered barbecued pork sandwiches on brioche and an extensive dessert bar. In addition to the antiques, the show featured the Harvest Cupboard with tasty homemade offerings and the Garden Gazebo. Guests dressed in their finest roaring ‘20s attire. For more information visit

stfrancispalosverdes.org

.

Photos by Tony LaBruno