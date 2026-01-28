Spotlight on Seniors: Parade recognizes Dr. Cozen on his 100th birthday

Dr. Harold Cozen practiced medicine in Gardena for over 40 years. He has lived in Palos Verdes Estates for over 70 years. The World War II veteran continues to hike on the Peninsula and in Joshua Tree National Park. Dr. Cozen recently celebrated his 100th birthday. In recognition of the exemplary life he continues to lead, friends and family organized a parade in his honor, featuring the Palos Verdes Police and Fire departments, and the Peninsula classic car community.

After the parade passed, Palos Verdes Estates Mayor Victoria Lozzi presented Dr. Cozen with a proclamation from his city of seven decades.