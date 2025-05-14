Log In

Spotlight on Theatre: Woodstock Music Party, The Gathering for the Grand Gala

John Van Hamerveld holding a poster of his Jimi Hendrix artwork.

The Grand Vision Foundation hosted a wild, ‘60s themed “Peace, Love & Music” fundraiser at the Palos Verdes Golf Club on April 12. The 16th Annual Grand Gala celebrated the renovation of\t the historic Warner Grand Theatre as well as 15 incredible years of concerts at the Grand Annex Music Hall. Andy Hill and Renee Safier performed with their band, Hard Rain. Guests dressed in hippie attire danced to the sounds of Woodstock. The Warner Grand Theatre’s architect, B. Marcus Priteca also designed the famed Pantages Theater in Hollywood. The two theaters are known for their Art-Deco Moderne style with ornate, starburst patterns of gold, silver and bronze detail. 

Photos by Tony Labruno

