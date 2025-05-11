Summer Calendar 2025: Wilderness Park offers day, overnight camps

A former Cold War, U.S. Army Nike missile site turned into city property in 1977, Hopkins Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach hosts events throughout the summer, and is available for rentals.

Family Camp Night is June 21-22, with staff-run activities, crafts and nature walks. Summer Day Camp runs June 16-August 14, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with crafts, activities, and games.

Day use in the 11-acre park is available for picnic area reservations – all day or three hours’ minimum.

Overnight camping access can be reserved, in one of four large sites, or the entire park. Elm Camp, Pine Camp, Sycamore Camp and Gumwood Camp each accommodate up to 40 people, with two barbecue grills each, picnic tables, and nearby restrooms.

Cost for Family Camp Night in June is $80 per family of four.

Year-round program “Storytime in the Park” continues every second Sunday of the month through the summer at 1 p.m., with a short craft or activity with it (45 minutes total).

Wilderness Park’s former missile platform is still intact, near Pine

Camp. No entrance fee is required at the park. ER