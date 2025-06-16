The 2025 MLB Draft: Emerging Stars and Future Franchises

With the 2025 MLB Draft fast approaching, anticipation is mounting across the league. Unlike previous years, there’s no obvious No. 1 overall pick, forcing teams to dig deeper into each prospect’s upside, risk, and signability.

While big names like Ethan Holliday and Jamie Arnold grab early headlines, the real drama lies in the uncertainty that surrounds the draft board. Varied scouting philosophies and team strategies are setting the stage for a first round full of surprises, where future stars may emerge from unexpected places.

For analysts and front offices alike, this year’s draft promises to be as unpredictable as it is fascinating.

The No. 1 Pick: A Shifting Tide in Washington

For months, Ethan Holliday was the presumed top selection. His pedigree, son of Matt Holliday, brother of Orioles’ phenom Jackson Holliday, combined with elite bat speed and defensive flexibility, made him the early favorite. However, LSU’s Kade Anderson has surged late. Fresh off a Regional start where he threw seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts, Anderson has scouts buzzing.

He’s now seen as a polished, durable lefty with four-plus pitches, and betting markets like FanDuel have reflected the shift in momentum. With both analysts and scouts split, Washington’s front office is facing a tough decision. Whether they favor Holliday’s long-term ceiling or Anderson’s near-term readiness could define the franchise’s trajectory for years.

Early Rounds, Elite Arms: Doyle, Arnold, and Hernandez

This class may be thinner at the top, but it’s unusually deep in left-handed pitching. For instance, Tennessee’s Liam Doyle leads the nation in strikeouts and brings the kind of dominance few college pitchers can match. Florida State’s Jamie Arnold has similarly captivated evaluators with strike-throwing consistency and premium velocity. Even in mock drafts where he doesn’t go No. 1, Arnold is seen as potentially the most valuable pitcher long-term.

Meanwhile, prep phenom Seth Hernandez, armed with a fastball that touches triple digits, is a wildcard. Despite concerns about age and risk tied to high school right-handers, Hernandez’s electric arsenal keeps him in top-10 conversations. If he slides, it won’t be for long. Teams like the Reds and Pirates are circling, ready to pounce if he falls.

The Shortstop Surge: Tools, Youth, and Upside

Shortstop remains the most in-demand position, and the 2025 class doesn’t disappoint. Oklahoma’s Eli Willits and California’s Billy Carlson are two prep stars frequently mentioned in the same breath. Both have an advanced feel for the game, projectable bats, and the potential to stick at short. Willits, in particular, brings top-tier athleticism and high character that organizations love.

Other notable names include JoJo Parker, Steele Hall, and Gavin Kilen, each with distinct strengths. Parker’s bat stands out despite middling tools elsewhere. Hall, just 17, is a premium athlete whose youth boosts his model appeal. Kilen brings elite contact skills and could be a fast riser in a system focused on offensive efficiency.

Rising College Bats and Risky Picks

While teams continue valuing college arms for their quick paths to the majors, several hitters are climbing draft boards. Oregon State’s Aiva Arquette has a 1.137 OPS and shows middle-of-the-order potential. He’s polished, powerful, and could be among the first bats selected.

Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette is harder to peg; he’s 6-foot-6 with huge power and solid speed but an unorthodox swing that may limit his contact at higher levels. He’s one of several names getting buzz in FanDuel’s MLB player watch, as scouts debate his ceiling.

Auburn’s Ike Irish is another late riser. After a slow start, he’s finished strong and now projects as a first-round pick, thanks to his pure bat and positional versatility. Wake Forest’s Marek Houston and Tennessee’s Andrew Fischer also fit the mold of proven college hitters with questions around ceiling, but strong floor projections.

Big Arms from the Prep Ranks

Kruz Schoolcraft, a 6-foot-8 southpaw from Oregon, headlines the high school arms outside of Hernandez. He boasts mid-90s heat and a plus changeup, though command and breaking ball consistency remain question marks. Teams like the Padres, known for betting on young arms, are likely to consider him in the 20s.

Matthew Fisher and Tyler Bremner round out the intriguing right-handers. Fisher throws from Indiana and has drawn interest from the Phillies. Bremner, once projected in the top 10, stumbled this spring but still owns mid-90s velocity and an effective changeup. If developed correctly, he could be one of the better values of the draft.

Underrated Names Gaining Steam

Every draft has its quiet risers, players gaining momentum late through strong workouts, postseason surges, or word-of-mouth among scouting directors. Slater de Brun fits that mold. He’s undersized but hits everything. His profile echoes that of Corbin Carroll and suits the Diamondbacks, who drafted similar types before.

Xavier Neyens and Daniel Pierce offer raw power and positional versatility. Neyens, a third baseman from Washington, might be this year’s Joey Gallo: massive power and swing risk in equal measure. Pierce, a Georgia shortstop, brings plus defense and bat-to-ball skills. Though power is still developing, his makeup has front offices intrigued.

A Draft of Strategy, Not Just Talent

By the time teams pick beyond No. 10, strategy takes over. Bonus demands, analytics models, and organizational philosophies dictate as much as pure scouting. Some teams, like the Cardinals and Guardians, lean on safe, high-floor picks. Others, like the Padres or Royals, prefer high-upside prep talent. The result is a swirling draft board where one domino affects the next five decisions.

This year, private workouts and June’s combine could shape the second half of Round 1 more than ever. Players like Caden Bodine, Tate Southisene, and Cam Cannarella could sneak into the top 30 depending on how they test and perform in face-to-face meetings. With limited separation among the mid-tier talent, even whispers of intangibles or further medical clarity can tilt the scales.

What’s Next: A New Generation Takes the Field

While the lack of a clear No. 1 may suggest weakness, the 2025 MLB Draft offers something arguably better: parity and potential. Front offices are forced to trust their process, lean into scouting instincts, and build through intelligent risk. Whether it’s Anderson’s polish, Holliday’s bloodlines, or Hernandez’s heat, each pick carries a ripple effect.

When July 13 rolls around, fans should watch beyond the first few selections. History has shown that stars often emerge from the middle of the round or even on Day 2. With so many players tightly packed on draft boards and teams valuing development pipelines differently, the 2025 class could yield surprises that shape rosters (and reputations) for the next decade.