The Manhattan Beach Glow Tide Fun Run, the fun run that’s really fun

It's the Glow Tide fun run time!
The Manhattan Beach Glow Tide Fun Run, on Saturday, December 6, was all its title promised. The negative -1.6 foot tide was the lowest of the year, the moon was full, and the air unseasonably warm. The 5K run went north at sunset from the Manhattan Beach Pier to 45th Street in El Porto, and finished in the dark back at the pier. Luminaias lined the course and runners were given glow sticks to wear around their necks so they didn’t run into one another. Times weren’t recorded, everyone could claim to have run their personal best time, and to have won their age division. Instead of ribbons, the top 20 finishers received the race’s prized Wooly Beanies. The annual race is organized by Jeff Atkinson of Olympian Fitness and sponsored by Edge Real Estate and MB Confidential. ER

