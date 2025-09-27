Then there was one. Starbucks closes three of four Hermosa Beach stores

by Laura Garber

Three of the four Starbucks in Hermosa Beach’s 1.4 square miles are slated for closure on Saturday, September 26, as part of a national cost cutting effort by the coffee giant. The three closings are the downtown store, on Hermosa Avenue; the drive-thru in the Trader Joe’s parking lot, on Pacific Coast Highway; and the newly opened Starbucks on Pacific Coast Highway, directly across from Trader Joe’s. An El Segundo Starbucks is also being closed.

The Starbucks inside the former Vons, at Pier Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, will remain open. The Vons was newly rebranded as Pavilions.

Letters posted to the doors of the soon to be closed Starbucks state, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close this Starbucks by the end of this week. We know many of you will be thinking of your favorite partner, and we’re working closely to support our partners through this transition.”

Julia Kovacs, a barista at the downtown location, said she was given two days notice. “It just sucks because we didn’t get any notice. We’ve got $500 in tips today because customers are like ‘we love you guys,’” Kovacs said.

David Pio goes to the downtown Hermosa Starbucks with his dog, Dodger, almost every day. “I can’t think of a time when I’ve ever seen anybody here not just be the most welcoming and friendly,” Pio said.

Employees said they expect to find out on Sunday, by email, if they will be reassigned to another Starbucks.

“There are 75 baristas and supervisors in our district and only 29 positions available,” Kovacs said. “I’m anxious because they’re almost treating it like a raffle. Who’s going to get their job? The market’s not that great. Everyone is on edge.”

Rick Hankus, owner of Java Man on Pier Avenue, said, “It seemed a little much to have four Starbucks in Hermosa, a little bit overkill. I think it’s better that the independents are not going away.”

Hankus sympathizes with the Starbucks baristas in limbo with their jobs.

“Those big guys, that’s exactly what they would do too. That’s hard. Especially that kind of job. I can’t get rid of my guys,” Hankus said.

But the proliferation of Starbucks did have one benefit, he said.

“People didn’t know what a cappuccino was when I opened 30 years ago,” he said. ER