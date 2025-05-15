TIME CAPSULE: Manhattan Beach Middle School Tidal Wave yearbook earns national honor 

by Hibah Samad

The yearbook program at Manhattan Beach Middle School has evolved into a nationally recognized powerhouse of student journalism. The 2024 edition of Tidal Wave, designed and produced entirely by students under the guidance of MBMS teacher and Yearbook Advisor David Levy, was recently honored by Jostens, one of the most respected names in school publications.

Recognized as an “exemplary book” and featured in Jostens’ 2025 Look Book, the 2024 MBMS yearbook has placed the school alongside high schools and colleges across the country for excellence in student journalism, layout, and storytelling. The Look Book is a curated collection of exceptional yearbooks and creative layout designs. The 2025 panel of judges — nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers — selected the top yearbook spreads and covers for inclusion in the 320-page Look Book 2025. Jostens honored MBMS for its dominant element, eyeline, and photo quality.

For Levy, the recognition comes as no surprise. He sees his students’ passion for this work every day. He has built a program where expectations are constantly being raised and met.

“I don’t think I’ve found my students’ limits yet,” Levy said. “Every year, I push them further, and they exceed expectations. They inspire me.”

“It feels amazing,” said Sydney Weitz, now an 8th grader and Editor-in-Chief of this year’s yearbook team. “Everyone worked so hard last year, especially considering that the student who produced the winning spread was a 7th grader. It shows that our school can do good things—and we have that level of expertise, and we’re working at a college level.”

The 2024 MBMS Yearbook stood out not just for its visual polish but for its theme: Silver Lining — a nod to the school’s 25th anniversary and a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the community. Each spread reflected the theme, tying together school memories, teacher spotlights, and student experiences.

“I loved the theme,” Weitz said. “Each spread was its own, but everything was connected. I especially loved the volleyball spread.”

Students begin planning the yearbook at the beginning of the school year and put in many hours during class and outside of school to meet deadlines. Each student staff member has various roles, from layout editor, spread editor, photographer, and writer. For Weitz, it’s a personal passion. “When I was younger, I would take photos with my mom’s camera, and for Christmas one year, I got a camera,” she said. “I love taking photos and capturing the essence of students, so I wanted to incorporate that into my school life.”

This year, the class has grown to 40 students and continues to evolve. The yearbook class also allows students to be part of Waves Today, the MBMS newspaper and blog. The course teaches more than layout and design — it instills professionalism, time management, creativity, and leadership.

“Layout means making sure everything looks good — spacing, alignment,” Weitz said. “But beyond that, we’re learning how to be leaders, how to speak in public, how to stay organized and think creatively.”

“I’ve gotten better as a leader,” Weitz added. “Sometimes no one listens to you, but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong. You just have to make sure you’re being heard.”

Weitz praised the class, attributing its success to its Levy. “Mr. Levy is the best teacher,” Weitz said. Every student wants to be in the class and works very hard.”

Fellow 8th grader and co-Editor-in-Chief Eve-Ana Chabert Graeff echoed her classmate’s excitement upon learning that their yearbook had been chosen as one of the best among thousands. “It feels amazing knowing we were in a division with high schools and colleges. I feel proud of myself and of all the staff from last year,” she said. “The skills I’ve learned—leadership, photography, writing—are going to stay with me forever.”

For Chabert Graeff, capturing the essence of the school community is especially resonant. “I just love taking the photos, and the interviews are so important — asking people how they felt in the moment,” she said. “It’s what makes it all come to life.”

Each year, the MBMS yearbook spans about 200 pages. For Levy and his students, the goal is to create a book and craft a keepsake that lasts. “It’s a good feeling knowing that people will look back in twenty years and say they remember this moment,” he said.

One of the highlights of the Silver Lining features MBMS teachers who have been at the school for 25 years, and the cover mirrors the 1999 MBMS Yearbook.

The students’ dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. Levy submitted the book to Jostens for the first time last summer. The selection process was rigorous: three spreads were submitted for individual honors, and the book was judged for theme execution and design. “This is the best of the best,” Levy said. “It’s an example to others of how your yearbook should look.”

The yearbook is more than just a collection of photos. “It’s a time capsule,” Levy said. “It has a story, it has captions, it has meaning. Hopefully, you’ll pull it off the shelf years from now and say, ‘Oh right, I was a part of that.’”

The recognition also serves as a tribute to last year’s 8th-grade editors, Emilie Rogondino and Leighton Sullivan, now freshmen, who led the winning yearbook to success and inspired the current editors.

With a new team at the helm and momentum from last year’s success, the MBMS yearbook program staff hopes to earn the best overall book award.

“We’re not making this yearbook for students today,” Levy said. “We’re making it for the students 20 years from now.” ER