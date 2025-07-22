TRAVEL: Cincinnati for views, chili and best ice cream ever

If you ever plan to leave the Bubble and see what life is like in the Heartland, the Queen City of Cincinnati should be added to your list, one of the jewels of the Midwest, and a joy to visit and photograph.

I recently spent three days in Cincinnati filming for a PhotowalksTV episode, and identified the best spots, which I’d love to share with you.

On the first day, take the 2.5 mile walk (each way) which of course you’ll break up with snacks and sightseeing. For part 2, you’ll need either a car or public transportation.

Start in Covington, Kentucky

Your photo walk begins across the river in Covington. Why?

Parking is easier, and more importantly, you get the best views of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge—the 1866 marvel that inspired the Brooklyn Bridge. The morning light on the bridge from the Kentucky side is perfect and the sunsets and timelapse viewers here can’t be beat.

Stop 1: National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

After crossing into Ohio on foot, you’ll land near one of the city’s most powerful landmarks. The Freedom Center tells the story of the enslaved people who crossed the river into freedom—and of Ohio’s crucial role as a free state bordering Kentucky. 50 E. Freedom Way

Stop 2: Great American Ball Park

Just a short walk away is the home of the Cincinnati Reds, the first professional baseball team in America. Snap a photo of the stadium and its statues—bonus if you catch game-day energy. 100 Joe Nuxhall Way

Stop 3: Vine Street + Fountain Square

Stroll through downtown along Vine Street, lined with historic buildings saved and restored—not torn down. You’ll end up at Fountain Square, the heart of the city and the site of the opening credits of WKRP in Cincinnati. 520 Vine Street.

Stop 4: Findlay Market

Kick off your day at Findlay Market, Ohio’s longest continuously operating public market (since 1852!). Join a Cincinnati Food Tour to explore the mom-and-pop vendors and learn about local eats—like goetta, a sausage-oat blend created by German immigrants. 1801 Race Street

Stop 5: Over-the-Rhine + Music Hall

Walk through Over-the-Rhine, a 19th century immigrant neighborhood with beautifully preserved buildings. Visit Washington Park and admire the iconic Cincinnati Music Hall, home to the symphony, ballet, opera, and more. 1230 Elm Street.

Now we switch to the car, or taxi, for the rest.

Stop 6: Union Terminal

Cincinnati’s grand Art Deco train station is an architectural icon. Today it houses several museums, but the star is the massive rotunda with mosaic murals inside. It looks spectacular lit up at night. You probably saw the building in the recent Superman movie, where it served as the home base for the Justice League. 1301 Western Avenue

Stop 7: American Sign Museum

Step into a glowing, vintage world at the American Sign Museum, home to over 500 restored neon signs from roadside diners, motels, and theaters. It’s a photographer’s dream—like Vegas meets Americana nostalgia.

1330 Monmouth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225

8: Dinner @ Camp Washington Chili

You can’t leave Cincinnati without trying Cincinnati chili—a sweet-and-savory Greek-influenced sauce served over spaghetti. In Cincinnati, it’s served differently than anywhere else. Head to the legendary Camp Washington Chili, a family-run joint where

9: Dessert @ Graeter’s Ice Cream

You’ve had ice cream before—but not like this. Head to Graeter’s, where they still use 2.5-gallon French Pot freezers and make everything in small batches. The result? Incredibly dense, creamy ice cream, with surprising giant chunks of chocolate goodness that make their appearance in bites. Try the Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, their most famous flavor. 2704 Erie Ave, the oldest continuously operating Graeter’s shop.

10: Sunsets: Mount Adams + Eden Park

Drive up the hill to Mount Adams for sweeping views of the Cincinnati skyline. Nearby Eden Park houses the Cincinnati Art Museum, and the hilltop lookout is one of the city’s best vantage points. 938 Hatch Street. However, even better is across the river:

Devou Park, Covington

As the sun sets, head back to Kentucky. Devou Park’s overlook offers the ultimate skyline shot. The lights on the Roebling Bridge and the towers of downtown Cincinnati come alive at dusk. 1201 Park Drive, Covington