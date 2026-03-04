USA women’s hockey coach Wroblewski throws out first pitch on Hermosa Little League opening day

Clark Field lived up to its reputation as the Heart of Hermosa on Saturday February 28 when a record 573 Little Leaguers, and 100 coaches celebrated the 75th Anniversary Opening Day of the South Bay’s oldest Little League.

The celebration began with the traditional running of the bases. The 57 teams were urged on by pom pom waiving Hermosa Valley School cheerleaders along the first base line, and high-fiving Mira Costa players, who grew up playing Little League, along the third base line.

The celebration ended with the ceremonial first pitch being thrown out by Hermosa Little League dad John Wroblewski, coach of the USA 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist women’s hockey team.

A passing Sheriff’s Department helicopter circled the field with its siren blaring, followed by the presentation of colors by Cub Scouts Pack 860, Arrow of Light Den, and Hermosa Valley School’s Asha Shah singing the “National Anthem.” ER

Photos by Kenny Ingle (KennyIngle.com)