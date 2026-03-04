Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

USA women’s hockey coach Wroblewski throws out first pitch on Hermosa Little League opening day

Hermosa Beach Little League dad John Wroblewski throws the ceremonial first pitch on opening day. Wroblewski is coach of the USA Olympic Gold medal winning women's hockey team. Photo by Kenny Ingle (KennyIngle.com)

Clark Field lived up to its reputation as the Heart of Hermosa on Saturday February 28 when a record 573 Little Leaguers, and 100 coaches celebrated the 75th Anniversary Opening Day of the South Bay’s oldest Little League.

The celebration began with the traditional running of the bases. The 57 teams were urged on by pom pom waiving Hermosa Valley School cheerleaders along the first base line, and high-fiving Mira Costa players, who grew up playing Little League, along the third base line.

The celebration ended with the ceremonial first pitch being thrown out by Hermosa Little League dad John Wroblewski, coach of the USA 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist women’s hockey team.

A passing Sheriff’s Department helicopter circled the field with its siren blaring, followed by the presentation of colors by Cub Scouts Pack 860, Arrow of Light Den, and Hermosa Valley School’s Asha Shah singing the “National Anthem.” ER

Photos by Kenny Ingle (KennyIngle.com)

Hermosa Beach Little Leaguers during the traditional rounding of the bases
Hermosa Beach Opening Day 2026
Hermosa Valley School student Asha Shah sings the “National Anthem.”
Presentation of colors by Cub Scouts Pack 860, Arrow of Light Den
Hermosa Beach Little League dad John Wroblewski throws the ceremonial first pitch on opening day. Wroblewski is coach of the USA Olympic Gold medal winning women’s hockey team. Photo by Kenny Ingle (KennyIngle.com)
John Wroblewski and Chief Landon Phillips exchange cogratulations.
Little League President Evan Smith, former president Mark Mamber and Little League dad John Wroblewski.
John Wroblewski, Councilmembers Dean Francois and Michael Keegan, and City Manager Steve Napolitano.
Councilmember Raymond Jackson and Little League dad John Wroblewski, coach of the Olympic gold medal winning USA women’s hockey team.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube