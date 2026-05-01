Vendors sell out at first North Redondo Farmers Market

by Nikki Yunker

Thousands celebrated Earth Day by attending North Redondo Beach’s first weekly farmers market on Wednesday, April 22.

Organizers said over 2,000 people strolled by the more than 20 booths set across one block of Green Lane, off Artesia Boulevard between 2-7 p.m.

Some vendors sold out during the five-hour event, with visitors choosing from a variety of foods prepared onsite or prepackaged, as well as fresh produce and nursery plants.

“It’s great, it’s a lot busier than I expected. I brought four boxes thinking it would get me through the day, but we’re barely two hours in and I’m basically out,” egg seller Markowicz Farms’ Angel Iturbide said.

Representatives from OurNRB, a new nonprofit which operates the market, said the number of visitors far exceeded the estimated 300 to 700 people that were anticipated.

“It makes me happy because that means that people really wanted this,” OurNRB Vice President Desirée Galassi said.

Longtime residents and mother-daughter duo, Kathleen and Jessica Altobelli, walked less than a mile from their home to the market and bought tamales from the Original Tamale Co, almond butter from Avila and Sons Farms and hummus dips from Brother’s Products.

“We already decided what we’re going to buy next week .. I wanted a cinnamon roll,” Kathleen Altobelli said. “Someone gave me a bite of their’s cinnamon roll, because they were sold out — they were like, ‘Here, try it.”

Along with tasting the cinnamon roll from Cinnies, they also tried Guatemalan coffee from Del Cid Coffee and sourdough from Small Axe Bread.

Galassi said they wanted the market to be an opportunity to build community in the area.

“Families getting together, being able to walk, getting outside, connecting with people,” Galassi said. “That is what we had envisioned. We envisioned an opportunity for people to connect.”

Visitors formed a line extending to the curb for the handmade flavors of Mix It Up Ice Cream.

Many vendors provided free samples, including spoons of local raw honey from the Bee Wild Collective.

“This has been a really good turnout, great community,” Evan Froewiss, owner of the Bee Wild Collective, said. “I think it’s essential to have a farmers market in higher-density [areas] in every town. It’s needed in every neighborhood for walkability and everything.”

Other vendors included Maria’s Catering & Kettle Corn, oil and balsamic vinegar from Gourmet Blends, Japanese riceballs from Onimon, pizza from Landoughs, Likohina’s Tropical Butters, High Society Meats, Antipastila, Indian fusion cuisine from Zaiqa Kitchens, Burkart Organics, Jesus Castellano’s Fresh Produce, Vicente Family Farm and Torres Garden.

Vendors pay a fee based on a percentage of sales.

“It’s in our benefit to support the vendors,” said Teresa Mitchell, CEO and chief financial officer of OurNRB.

Mitchell said all the farmers are certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as producers of their product, while the L.A. County Department of Public Health certifies the vendors with prepackaged and prepared-onsite foods.

“It’s the first day, but what sustains a market is not coming on the first day, it’s coming every week and getting in the habit of, ‘OK, I have my favorite produce, I have my honey guy,’” Mitchell said. “And you get it directly from farms, directly from small businesses — it’s not going into corporate sterile environments.”

At the top of every hour, the first four people who show items they’ve bought to the farmers market’s booth behind the North Library will receive potted bok choy sprouts donated by Cerca Cultivation.

The South Bay Credit Union and the North Redondo Beach Business Association are the market’s founding and contributing sponsors, respectively. Organizers are looking for additional market sponsors and advertisers as well as donors on GoFundMe to help with their launch costs.

Mitchell said profits OurNRB generates from the market will go toward revitalizing the densely-populated North Redondo Beach area while bringing economic growth to the Artesia and Aviation intersection.

“We want to turn the corner into a main street where it’s walkable and people come to the market and then they go shopping at the stores next door, then they go to dinner, and it becomes part of a community event,” she said.

The North Redondo Beach Farmers Market takes place every Wednesday from 2-7 p.m for the next six months. A ribbon cutting ceremony with Redondo Beach council members is set for Wednesday, May 6.