Woman’s Club Pancake Breakfast returns to Clark Building

The Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach served up 325 pancake breakfasts at the newly renovated Clark Building on Sunday, raising thousands of dollars for local scholarships and non-profit organizations on Saturday, October 11.

“After waiting seven years for the remodel to be completed, we were thrilled to be back in the Clark Building,” said Pancake Breakfast co-chair Laura Oczachowski.

The three-decade long tradition has been a signature event in the community.

Current and former City Councilmembers and residents feasted on pancakes flipped by volunteers, and served communal tables decked out with fall flower bouquets. Kids decorated pumpkins at the arts and crafts table staffed by Mira Costa High School student volunteers.

“I’m from Hollywood,” said Gitana Café owner Fred Reyes, who donated the coffee for the event. “We don’t have a sense of community there. But here it’s all about community.”

The Club received donations from local restaurants and businesses, and items for the silent auction, including a Strand cruiser from Hermosa Cyclery and three gift certificates from Pier Medical Aesthetics worth $2,400. ER