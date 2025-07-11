Young Hermosa Beach author Katie Lenahan publishes her First Mystery Novel 

by Laura Garber

Upon awaking from a nightmare last year, Hermosa Valley Middle School student Katie Lenahan, quickly wrote down her suspenseful visions. Those notes became the outline for “Mystery of the Black Hole,” a 96-page novel that begins with a rumor about a boy-with-no-name lost in a mysterious black hole beneath his middle school’s gymnasium.

The 12-year-old author’s first mystery novel was published in May with the help of Judy and Keith Johnson, a Manhattan Beach couple known for their work in publishing Young Adult novels.

Working with the Johnsons, Lenahan said she learned to “always have fun and do your best at writing and at everyday life.”

The novel revolves around Katie, a character selected by ”’Veegors” to save human life. These alien-like entities, appearing as small reddish globes, are dedicated to safeguarding humanity from rogue “Veegors.” The rogue creatures have taken possession of Mr. Newton, Katie’s eccentric science teacher, to exploit his seismological expertise needed to trigger “the big one” and destroy the planet.

“I related to her because I love adventure and freedom. Sometimes you have to break the rules a little,” Lenahan said.

Themes of freedom and free will, alongside scientific concepts and school crushes make this YA novel a fun and challenging read.

When asked what advice Lenahan had for other young writers, she said, “Believe in yourself and do whatever your mind brings you to do.”

Lenahan’s goal is to get her book in the top 100 Teen and YA Sci-Fi Mystery best sellers list on Amazon. The book has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The book’s cover, illustrated by Lenahan, shows characters Katie and Alex in front of the mysterious black hole. They aren’t touching but can “feel each other’s presence,” Lenahan said with an air of suspense.

Lenahan’s mother, Wendy Wang, joked that the fame of being a published author might bring a lot of pressure on her daughter. “Is she going to respect me like the way she did before?” Wang laughed.

Wang is hopeful her daughter’s accomplishment will inspire other young authors. Wang also wrote a book in her youth, but never had the opportunity to publish it.

Her daughter’s success came as no surprise.

“She’s a really deep thinker. I thought she might be too young, but she was right, you should always believe in yourself.”

“Mystery of the Black Hole” is available on Amazon in both print and digital. ER