Zen Del Rio the surfer, the surfboard shaper, artist and friend

The impact Zen Del Rio had on the Peninsula surf community was evident in the hundreds of surfboards that lined the chain link fence at RAT Beach on the day of his memorial paddleout, Sunday, August 17.

Each of the boards bore Del Rio’s black trident laminate. He co-founded Trident Surfboards in 1975, and never stopped shaping boards. His choice of a trident laminate was a nod to the statue of King Neptune, in Malaga Cove, where Del Rio and his mother had their art studio.

Pastor Chad Amico, in his eulogy, told the hundreds of mourners who would join in the paddleout, about the day he met the Del Rio family.

“His mom, Gemma, came out of a walkway at Malaga Plaza, and said to me, ‘What’s up? I have two sons your age. Would you like to meet them? Then she introduced me to Zen and his brother Juan. I said, ‘Hi,’ and Zen said, ‘Hola.’

“Zen’s family had just moved from Mexico City, and he hadn’t learned English yet.”

In his eulogy, Amico sought to comfort Del Rio’s family and friends by recalling their efforts to help him during the downward spiral that ended when he jumped from a Peninsula cliff, overlooking the ocean that had been central to his life and art. He was 68.

Sam Hajaliloo was in Del Rio’s art class at Rolling Hills Country Day. Upon learning of Del Rio’s death, Hahakukii and his 2018 classmates shared their memories of Del Rio in a group chat.

Hajaliloo recalled Del Rio starting each class on by ringing a gong, and that no matter how disruptive his classmates could be, they all quieted down for Del Rio’s classroom meditations.

“One day, I drew a stupid wolf and Zen pinned it on the wall. It’s my proudest memory from my days at Country Day,” he said.

Mourners at the paddleout spoke of annual surf trips with Del Rio to Puerto Escondido, the Mexican Pipeline. His commitment to surfing was equaled by his commitment to art. And to his friends, they recalled. Pen