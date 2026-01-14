Baywatch Community Calendar 1-18-26

Thursday, January 15

State of the City, Hermosa Beach

Join Mayor Rob Saemann for some food, drinks, music, and more at the State of the City. 6 – 8:30 p.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive. Free. RSVP to anny@hermosabeach.gov.

Rick Dickert’s Aerial Art Show, Easy Reader

Through Sunday, January 25. Stop by the Easy Reader Office to view over 20 photographs by Rick Dickert, local surfer and meteorologist, from 30 years in the news helicopter. A portion of proceeds to benefit the Jimmy Miller Foundation. Office hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon. – Fri. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Human Trafficking, Manhattan Beach

Soroptimist International of South Bay and the Manhattan Beach Police Department host an awareness program featuring speakers from Project Shield, Restoration Diversion Services, and the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Topics will include online grooming of teens, local human trafficking risks, the impact of major sporting events on trafficking activity, and how community members can recognize red flags and support prevention efforts. Free and open to the public. 6 – 8 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach.

Friday, January 16

Opening Reception: Are You Seeing What I’m Seeing?

Through Sunday, March 29. This exhibition investigates the generative relationship between written language and visual expression. Co-curated by Bondo Wyszpolski and Bernard Fallen, the project brings together 35 artists, each creating new work in response to a brief textual prompt drawn from themes including nature, mythology, animals, seascapes, urban environments, and more. 6 – 9 p.m. Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Free and open to the public.

Lost in Yonkers, Kentwood Players

Through Saturday, February 7. Directed by Jeremy Palmer and produced by Alison Boole and Jamie Dawley. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles. Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310) 645-5156.

Sports luncheon

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon will feature Tim Kaub, El Camino College’s offensive coordinator for the past 10 years, providing his insights on modern offensive football generally and quarterback play specifically. H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. 12 p.m. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. $35.

Understanding Cancer-Related Fatigue – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop focused on cancer-related fatigue Led by Dr. Chang, an assistant professor in cancer rehabilitation medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Change will discuss common causes of fatigue and practical strategies for managing its physical and emotional effects. 1 – 2 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Saturday, January 17

Nutrition for Adults, RB Library

Lily Hanna, creator of Food and Mood will talk about “Good Nutrition: How to Get Back On Track After the Holidays.” Free to attend. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Music in the afternoon, El Segundo Library

Join the El Segundo Library for a performance by City Slickers, a trio featuring Dave Winstone, Lyn Bertles and Jack Bone. They will play a wide range of Americana, country, western swing, bluegrass, and cowboy tunes. Free to attend. 2 p.m. 111 West Mariposa Ave., El Segundo.

The Aviation History in El Segundo

For generations, the Southern California region has produced some of aviation’s most revered hardware. Aerospace Historian, Tony Chong, will share the story of the aircraft factories of El Segundo, and the planes they built. 11 a.m. Museum members free/non-members $15. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. Visit wmof.com or call (310) 326-9544.

Too Toxic To Trash

Free Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drive-Thru Collection event. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Clark Field, Valley Drive between 8th & 11th Streets, Hermosa Beach. Open to LA County residents. No business waste accepted. For questions call (800) 238-0173.

Sunday, January 18

Southern California Slack Key Festival

Special guest: Natalie Ai. Plus George Kuo, Sonny Lim, Jeff Peterson, Jim “Kimo” West, Kamuela Kimokeo, Anuhea Lim and others. Tickets $34-$155 (The top price includes a VIP luau/meet-and-greet with the festival performers on Jan. 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.) Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/kalakoa/1723/event/1416558, or call (310) 937-6607. 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Monday, January 19

LA South Town Women’s Chorus

A cappella women’s chorus that meets every Monday night to be among friends, sing and harmonize in an a cappella style. If you’re a woman who loves to sing, we’d love to meet you. Guests are always welcome at Monday night rehearsals. If you would like to find out more, send an email at lasouthtowns@gmail.com. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. 706 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. More information at lasouthtowns.org.

MLK Jr. Day of Service, San Pedro

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the White Point Nature Preserve. Help care for the Native Plant Demonstration Garden by planting native shrubs, removing invasive weeds, watering native plants, grooming trails and more. Your efforts will help restore this habitat for wildlife as well as create a beautiful place for the community to enjoy. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Tuesday, January 20

Introduction to Yoga Therapy – in person and Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free hybrid workshop introducing yoga therapy and how it can support individuals on a cancer journey. Led by Ashley Smaldino, a certified yoga therapist specializing in accessible and somatic practices, common applications of yoga therapy will be discussed, followed by a brief therapeutic yoga practice. 12 – 1 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, January 21

Miracle of Living, Torrance Memorial

The Hidden Costs of Stress: How Health and Financial Well-Being Shape Your Legacy. Highlights include the science of stress, the burden of financial stress, planning as prevention and leaving a health legacy. No reservation required. Free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. In person or zoom option. Hoffman Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Information at torrancememorial.org/healthy-living/classes-lectures-support-groups/lectures. Zoom Link: https://tmmc.zoom.us/my/miracleofliving.

Network Like a Human workshop

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce free workshop with Rina More the Tiny but Mighty Coach. Rina will help you implement the right strategies to sharpen focus and create lasting success. 8 – 9:15 a.m. 514 N. Prospect #301, Redondo Beach. Register at redondochamber.org.

South Bay Bridge Class

Come join our supervised play with expert players, practice with your peers and get the guidance of experts to improve your Bridge Game. Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. 24100 Narbonne Ave. unit 105, Lomita. For more information and schedule visit Southbaybridgeclub.com. For questions call (310) 325-7222.

Reawaken Your Aliveness – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free guided workshop focused on resilience and healing after illness or loss led by Ciena Rose. The program will incorporate storytelling, embodied meditation, and creative group practices to support reflection and inner strength. Advance registration is required. 12 – 1:30 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Upcoming:

Live Anatomy Drawing, MB Parks & Rec

Session schedule Monday, January 22 through Thursday, March 26. Sign up for the winter session of Live Anatomy Drawing with Lucy Cul. Explore proportion, gesture, structure, and anatomy through guided exercises and longer poses. Charcoal, graphite, and other dry media. All skill levels are welcome. Instruction will balance demonstration, individual feedback, and plenty of drawing time. 6:30 – 9 p.m. 1400 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. Register at manhattanbeach.gov or call (310) 802-5448.

Power Against Fraud and Scams

Thursday, January 22. The Redondo Beach Police Department will provide information about fraud prevention, intervention and victim support with Sergeant Scot Martin of the Redondo Beach Police Department. Don’t be a victim – learn how to better protect yourself from fraud. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Vision Board Experience Workshop

Thursday, January 22. Elevate your goal-setting with this curated Vision Board experience. Using a handpicked selection of specialized art materials and editorial textures, you will craft a visual North Star-a sophisticated roadmap toward the version of yourself you want to build. Recommended for ages 16 and up. 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The Artist Mill, 1138 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $70. Sign up today before it’s too late. Registered at TheArtistMill.com.