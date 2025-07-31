Log In
About Town Redondo Beach: NRBBA talks, Eubanks Conservatory Arts Nonprofit seeks help, Dine Around Artesia set for August

North Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA) President Mickey Johnson (with Dine Around Artesia map), and friends enjoy a stop at Brogino’s Italian Restaurant during the annual Dine Around Artesia evening. Over 300 people and 17 restaurants participated. “It’s truly a local event. Nearly 80 percent of the diners live or work within walking distance of the restaurants,” Marraffino said. Photo by Kevin Cody

NRBBA to host talk by Artesia Blvd. art consultant

The Aug. 14 North Redondo Beach Business Association “Rise & Shine Redondo” event will feature a special presentation by Beau Basse, creative director for Le Basse Projects; on the subject of the three-year, $450,000 Redondo Beach public art initiative for Artesia Boulevard. 

Basse looks to gather public input to help shape new placemaking artwork on the street. 

The meeting will be held at the South Bay Galleria’s “Community Room” on the fourth floor, from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The City of Redondo Beach hired LeBasse Projects in May to act as consultants for the Artesia artwork.

 

Arts nonprofit seeks help                                              

Eubanks Conservatory of Music and Arts, Inc., a non-profit based in Redondo Beach, is seeking donations to support its programs through the city’s Parks & Recreation department.

“We are currently facing significant budget challenges, primarily due to insufficient support from governmental agencies that assist nonprofit organizations,” said Louis Lee, Eubanks Conservatory president. “Most of the available funding is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, which greatly reduces the chances of receiving grants once an application is submitted.”

Eubanks Conservatory looks to raise funds for their upcoming programs such as guitar lessons, a podcast class and artist development – singers, dancers, rappers. 

“We kindly ask for your support in helping the youth and the community by donating to our GoFundMe link: https://gofund.me/f4cf5a09,” Lee said. 

Eubanks Conservatory

630 Meyer Lane Unit D, Redondo Beach, 90278

(424) 247- 8963

YouTube: Guitar Lesson Louis Lee

facebook.com/EubanksConservatory/

 

Dine Around Artesia set for Aug. 13

“Dine Around Artesia & ARTwalk” returns Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wristbands cost $35, with discounts for families and children. 

The event takes place on the east side of Artesia Boulevard, featuring eateries such as Al Hambra Kabob Grill, Blue Salt Fish Grill, El Tarasco, Mackay’s Donuts and Chicken Dijon.

Artists will display work along the way at various businesses.

The next installment of “Dine Around Artesia & ARTwalk” is scheduled for Sept. 10, on the west side of the street.

 

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

