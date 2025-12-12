About Town Redondo: Residents return after fire, Holiday Boat Parade, all-abilities playground

Casa De Los Amigos residents return after fire

Residents of Casa De Los Amigos returned to the Catalina Avenue building December 6, after the previous Monday’s electrical fire which sent smoke throughout the four floors. Power was shut off and all 140 residents were evacuated, most taken by bus to temporary accommodations at one of three motels.

After electricity was restored, the elevators were working again by 3 p.m. last Saturday and the evacuation was lifted.

All-abilities playground coming to Franklin Park

Plans for the first all-abilities playground in Redondo Beach are set for Franklin Park after a 5-0 city council vote on December 2.

The project is being funded by the City of Redondo Beach and grants from the L.A. Kings Foundation and the California Parks and Recreation Society – Gametime, which cut an initial $500,000 budget down to $315,000.

Features will include ramping, climbers and sensory boards. The 2,400 square foot park is expected to open next summer.

Holiday Boat Parade adds activities, expands for 2025

The annual King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade returns Dec. 13, expanded to include a revised route for better viewing, a Pier concert, artisan market and stand-up paddleboard parade. The main parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Leading into it will be the Pier concert, after which the Redondo Union High School Band will lead attendees to a viewing area for the boat parade.

During the day, the artisan market runs from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., between R10 Social House and Riviera Mexican Cantina. The “Ugly Sweater Paddle Parade” goes from 3:30- 5 p.m., while the Redondo Union High School band performs on the Pier.

The boat parade features decorated sailboats, power boats and small craft competing for trophies.

Primary community viewing is between Riviera Mexican Cantina and California Surf Club. ER