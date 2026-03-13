Best of the Beach 2026: Jeweler – Morgan’s Jewelers

Jeweler

Morgan’s Jewelers

Some businesses earn their reputation over the years. Morgan’s Jewelers has earned its over generations. Founded in 1946 by Morgan Varon, who started the company after parting ways with a jewelry business he ran with his brother in Seattle, the Torrance institution is now in its third generation of family ownership.

“We deal with a lot of multigenerational business,” says Melissa Varon Weinberg, third generation. “Grandparents to grandkids shop with us.” That loyalty is a reflection of the service offered in everything from everyday pieces to heirloom-quality jewelry. Their on-site jewelers include a lead jeweler with over 30 years at the store. Custom design, watch repair, appraisals, and estate liquidation round out the services.

The clientele has included celebrities and even custom championship watches for the LA Kings. But walk-ins looking to fix a broken necklace get the same warm welcome.

Morgan’s Jewelers

22200 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 375-4471

Morgansjewelers.com