About Town Redondo: RUHS boys win first state Division 1 Title, fire on Catalina

RUHS boys win state cross-country

The RUHS boys cross country team won its first-ever CIF Division I state championship Nov. 29 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Sophomore Mario Montoya finished fifth overall, in 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds. Matteo Sanchez, also a sophomore, followed in 10th (15:07.5). Senior Desmond Vauhs finished 17th. Rounding out Redondo’s five scoring runners were Gavin Hasson and Mateo Figueroa.

“The plan we had for this one was a difficult plan that required a lot of buy-in,” said Coach Bob Leetch. “We had our best race at the right time.”

The event put the top 22 teams in the state all in one race. San Clemente High School finished second and Mira Costa third.

The RUHS boys, with their state Division I win, were invited to the Nike Cross Nationals meet this Saturday in Portland. The team flies out Thursday.

Fire displaces residents on Catalina

An electrical fire at the four-story Casa De Los Amigos on Catalina Ave. sent two people to the hospital Monday, Dec. 1, one with moderate injuries and another with minor, smoke-related injuries.

Smoke spread throughout the building as most residents sheltered in place. Power was shut off by Edison, and Redondo Beach firefighters, Red Cross representatives and those of Beach Cities Health District helped evacuate residents – down the stairs since the elevators did not work.

According to Jason May, RBFD Deputy Fire Chief, the building’s management company coordinated temporary housing for its 140 residents, mainly hotels, as the building is expected to be without power for a few days up to two weeks.

RBFD was on scene from the start at 11: 16 a.m. until about 10:30 p.m. ER