Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

About Town Redondo: RUHS boys win first state Division 1 Title, fire on Catalina

From left to right in Fresno Nov. 29, Coach Bob Leetch, Logan Garcia, Michael Billiris, Mateo Figueroa, Gavin Hasson, Desmond Vaughs, Matteo Sanchez and Mario Montoya. Photo courtesy RUHS cross-country

RUHS boys win state cross-country

The RUHS boys cross country team won its first-ever CIF Division I state championship Nov. 29 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Sophomore Mario Montoya finished fifth overall, in 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds. Matteo Sanchez, also a sophomore, followed in 10th (15:07.5). Senior Desmond Vauhs finished 17th. Rounding out Redondo’s five scoring runners were Gavin Hasson and Mateo Figueroa.

“The plan we had for this one was a difficult plan that required a lot of buy-in,” said Coach Bob Leetch. “We had our best race at the right time.”

The event put the top 22 teams in the state all in one race. San Clemente High School finished second and Mira Costa third. 

The RUHS boys, with their state Division I win, were invited to the Nike Cross Nationals meet this Saturday in Portland. The team flies out Thursday.

 

 

Fire displaces residents on Catalina

An electrical fire at the four-story Casa De Los Amigos on Catalina Ave. sent two people to the hospital Monday, Dec. 1, one with moderate injuries and another with minor, smoke-related injuries. 

Smoke spread throughout the building as most residents sheltered in place. Power was shut off by Edison, and Redondo Beach firefighters, Red Cross representatives and those of Beach Cities Health District helped evacuate residents – down the stairs since the elevators did not work. 

According to Jason May, RBFD Deputy Fire Chief, the building’s management company coordinated temporary housing for its 140 residents, mainly hotels, as the building is expected to be without power for a few days up to two weeks. 

RBFD was on scene from the start at 11: 16 a.m. until about 10:30 p.m. ER

 

 

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Content

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube