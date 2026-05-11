CAPSULE REVIEW: James Taylor at BeachLife 2026

by Garth Meyer

In a week that the New York Times named its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters, an amiable James Taylor – not on the list – took the stage to close BeachLife Festival Sunday night.

He made no mention of the Gray Lady.

“BeachLife,” he said as night followed an overcast day on the waterfront. “Beach weather.”

Opening with “Mexico,” the man with the perennially-selling “James Taylor: Greatest Hits” (1976) proceeded with a show still with surprises, talking a lot between songs, telling of their origins. He also introduced a band member between each, taking his time, instead of the traditional all-at-once practice at the end of a show.

While welcome, the songs’ context paired with the introductions did slow the momentum of the performance.

All the while, the song choices were not obvious. He played “Copperline,” the comeback minor hit from 1991, and sang “Never Die Young” the title track from his 1988 album. Veering back to Taylor’s roots, he announced a song written by Carole King and Gerry Goffi, “Up on the Roof.”

“Normally, we’re no-kings kind of people here,” Taylor said from center stage. “But we’ll make the exception for Carole.”

At the same time, for those in the crowd standing toward the back, moving around helped avoid background conversation. This happens to James Taylor too. It was a festival, though, so perhaps the talkers were not there to see him.

Nevertheless, to talk over “Carolina In My Mind” live in front of you, was a feat.

Taylor also played “Fire and Rain” midway through, then further tapped “Greatest Hits” as the hour and a half show approached the end; “Country Road,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face.”

Soon he informed the crowd that time remained for one more song, to finish before the city’s extended curfew, granted due to an incident on the Pier that morning that delayed Sunday’s schedule.

Taylor fit in two more songs, ending with the career peak “Sweet Baby James.”

Perhaps the Gray Lady was talking over it. ER