Redondo Beach Police Report: April 21-30

Part-1 crimes summary reported in Redondo Beach for the week of April 24-30. Crimes may be omitted in cases involving ongoing investigation, or confidentiality.

On April 27, in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Blvd., shoplifters concealed merchandise in a backpack and attempted to leave a store. A security guard stopped the suspects, who became combative and one of them bit the guard’s hand. The guard deployed pepper spray and the suspects fled the store. Items taken – and later recovered – were six bottles of tequila, dog food, bags of potato chips, Goodwipes, cheese, Jack Daniels whiskey, honeydew chunks, lunch meat, moisturizer and soap and body wash.

On April 27, in the 1700 block of Spreckels Lane, a suspect entered a locked residence by smashing the rear glass slider door to take property. The electricity/circuit breakers were turned off. Taken were a gold chain and a silver chain.

On April 23, in the 500 block of Avenue G, a suspect entered a locked residence through an open living room-window (and removed the window screen) to take property. No loss reported.

On April 26, in the 3000 block of Johnston Ave., a suspect entered a locked residence using a key that was concealed in a mailbox. Items stolen include food and wine.

On April 23, in the 400 block of Avenue G, a suspect entered a locked residence through an open bedroom window after taking down the screen. Losses reported were a diamond ring, watch and miscellaneous jewelry.

Between April 25 and April 28, in the 2600 block of 182nd Place, a suspect smashed the passenger-side window of a 1990 Ford F-250 truck to steal property, including Milwaukee sawzall, drill, hammer drill, jigsaw, circular saw, impact gun, 12-volt hammer drill, radio, channel lock pass-thru socket set, oscillating tool and four battery packs.

On April 25, a 2019 Kia Soul was stolen in the 2000 block of Matthews Avenue, then recovered by the RBPD the next day. The steering column and ignition was damaged when the vehicle was taken.

On April 24, in the 1800 block of Mackay Lane, a 2016 Ford Transit van was stolen, then recovered the next day by California Highway Patrol in south Los Angeles.