About Town Redondo: RUHS ranks in top .5% in U.S., BCHD to hold Active Aging Week

Redondo Union ranks in top .5% of public high schools in America

Redondo Union High School is listed in the top 0.5% of public high schools nationwide in the 2025-26 U.S. News & World Report rankings. RUHS also appeared in the top 5% in California.

Criteria included graduation rates, college readiness and AP class participation.

“This recognition is a celebration of our students’ determination, our educators’ dedication, and our community’s unwavering support,” said Nicole Wesley, Redondo Beach Unified School District superintendent. “At RUHS and across (our school district), we champion joyful learning, human skills, and purpose-driven growth. These rankings affirm that our students are not only thriving, they are being prepared for a rapidly changing world.”

RUHS ranked no. 1,039 out of 17,901 public high schools nationwide. In California, U.S. News put Redondo Union at no. 136 out of 2,613 public high schools.

“Redondo Union is more than a school, it is a place where students discover who they are and

what they are capable of,” said Principal Marvin Brown. “This ranking reflects the heart, hustle, and hope that define our campus culture. I’m proud of every Sea Hawk who walks through our doors ready to soar.”

The overall Redondo school district was also ranked in the top 1% of public school districts nationwide.

BCHD to hold Active Aging Week

Beach Cities Health District puts on “Active Aging Week” Oct. 6-10 with a series of (mostly) free workshops and lectures, designed for older adults, caregivers and general community members.

Topics include mindfulness, social connection, and wellness education, such as yoga and strength training, and information on how to keep mind and body healthy as people age.

The week’s activities all take place at the Center for Health & Fitness, 514 North Prospect Avenue, Second Floor, in Redondo Beach.

“Active Aging Week is a chance for our community to celebrate the many ways we can stay vibrant as we age,” said Tom Bakaly, BCHD chief executive. “We’re excited to offer programming that supports physical wellness, mental clarity, and connection – all fundamental to quality of life at any age. Whether you are already working toward active aging or interested in getting started, these events offer supportive environments to learn, move, and connect, so please come join us.”

Advance registration is required for each event. For full schedule and sign-up, go to https://bchd.org/center-for-health-fitness/members/active-aging-week/. ER