About Town Redondo: Second Mickey’s Deli location, Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k

Mickey’s Deli to open second location

City inspections are underway this week on a second location of Mickey’s Deli.

Preparing to open in North Redondo Beach at the corner of Artesia Blvd. and Inglewood Avenue, it follows the original Mickey’s Deli, which has operated on Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach since 1953.

The new spot is part of a Mobil Gas Station, in the former convenience store space, which moved into the auto repair area. Renovation is underway for Mickey’s, for an intended late February opening.

Owner-operators Paul Mance, Mickey Mance and Justin Essman also own the Salt & Pearl and Vida Modern Mexican restaurants in Riviera Village.

Super Bowl 10k/5k is Sunday

The Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k Run/Walk returns Feb. 8 along the waterfront. An estimated 8,000 participants are expected. A kids 1k fun run begins the day at 7 a.m., followed by the 10k start at 7:30 a.m. and the 5k at 8:30 a.m.

The annual event is put on by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce. Traffic will be limited in areas west of Pacific Coast Highway and south of Herondo Street, extending to Riviera Village.

To register, go to redondo10k.com. ER