About Town Redondo: RUHS college rates, homeless advocacy e-mail, new harbor cleanup

2026 RUHS graduates college rates calculated

Among students graduating from Redondo Union High in 2026, 64% are headed to a four-year college, 33% to a two-year college and 0.2% into military service.

The numbers from the Redondo Union High School Counselors’ Nest reports were presented to the school board at their March 24 meeting.

Homeless advocacy e-mail to report to

Residents who see a homeless person in need of help in Redondo Beach are asked to notify Lila Omurra, the city’s homeless housing navigator, at housingnavigator@redondo.org,

“A general description of the person, their belongings and their location is helpful,” said City Attorney Joy Abaquin Ford.

Omurra works to get people into housing, whether through the Redondo Beach pallet shelter program or otherwise.

New Pier, Harbor area cleanup draws volunteers

A King Harbor and Redondo Beach Pier cleanup April 19 drew 35 volunteers on land, including Girl Scout Troop 4995, picking up trash, as well as 20 people doing the same on the water surface, the latter organized by Redondo Beach Glass Bottom Boat and King Harbor Yacht Club.

The day coincided with Dive & Surf’s annual underwater cleanup, with 15 SCUBA divers taking part. The (land) Pier and Harbor cleanup was organized by City Councilman Chadwick Castle.

“ There were approximately 70 volunteers who participated Sunday in making our city a nice place to live,” Castle said.

Muratsuchi co-authors bill banning smartphones

State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance, 66th district) has joined three fellow legislators to introduce a “Bell-to-Bell Smartphone Ban” in California public schools.

Assembly bill 1644 would ban cell phone use on campus during class hours, except for health, safety and educational matters.

“Research clearly shows that excessive smartphone use leads to negative academic and mental health outcomes, including reduced focus, increased depression and anxiety, and lower overall social and emotional well-being,” Muratsuchi said in a statement. “Schools that have adopted bell-to-bell smartphone bans report improved academic outcomes, especially in disadvantaged communities, as well as a reduction in cyberbullying and other disciplinary problems. California should join New York, Texas, and other states in enacting a statewide bell-to-bell smartphone ban.”

Muratsuchi is a candidate for the State Superintendent of Schools in the June primary election. ER