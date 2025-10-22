All Ball Sports: Dodgers Stairway to Heaven

by Paul Teetor

It can’t be this easy to repeat as World Series champs.

Can it?

The Dodgers have gone 9-1 in the playoffs so far – with the one loss an 8-2 blowout at the hands of the Phillies in the third game of the NLDS. Other than that one blemish – which may have unfortunately been Clayton Kershaw’s final appearance in a Dodger uniform — they have been perfect.

And of course, the final lift-off, moon-shot to the World Series was the three home run explosion by Shohei Ohtani in the game four, NLCS 5-1 clincher over the Milwaukee Brewers. The second homer – 469 feet over the Pavilion roof and onto the plaza beyond – will be remembered forever. They’re already working on a plaque to mark the spot where it landed, and some lucky fan has himself a million-dollar baseball.

The greatest ball player who ever lived – sorry, but it’s not no longer up for debate — played the greatest game ever played.

A few other players have hit three homers in a post-season game, including Manhattan Beach’s own Chris Taylor who did it for the Dodgers in 2021. But none of them – NONE – also pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters in that same game.

That is why Ohtani stands alone in history, and he is very likely the only one who could ever challenge his game four accomplishment. And it’s not just fans and the media who were blown away by Ohtani’s game four performance. Grizzled veterans – on both teams – who thought they had seen everything that could possibly happen in a ball game were shaking their heads in amazement, high-fiving each other and telling each other that they were watching history in the making.

And they were right.

When Ohtani hit that second homerun and everyone went crazy over its length and height and trajectory, All Ball had a random thought: I pity those few remaining Angels fans who have had to endure the last two years of Ohtani-mania in LA. After all, Ohtani is such a loyal, high-character guy that he gave Angels owner Arte Moreno the opportunity to match the Dodgers $700 million, 10-year offer – with most of the money deferred until after he retires – when he left the Angels as a free agent after six seasons in Anaheim.

Moreno, chump cheapskate that he is, said thanks but no thanks. He’s willing to spend a quarter of a billion on a washed-up Albert Pujols, but a just-entering-his-prime Ohtani?

Nah.

He’ll pass.

But it’s not just Ohtani who over-whelmed the Brewers. Indeed, in the six games leading up to his game four explosion, Ohtani was 3-29, with 14 strikeouts. You do the math.

But the Dodgers got just enough timely hitting from the rest of the lineup while the Dodgers starting pitching simply smothered everybody they faced. Blake Snell, Yoshi Yamamoto and even Tyler Glasnow all turned in ace efforts that made the use of the Dodgers highly unreliable and often flammable bullpen for the most part unnecessary. Collectively, the four Dodger starters have a post-season ERA of 1.28.

Incredible.

Remember six months ago, back in the spring when hope springs eternal, when the Dodgers $350 million roster inspired dreams of a 110-win or even a 120-win season? And remember when they won their first eight games and a few mainstream media types started talking about this Dodgers team being the best team of all time, better even than the 1927 Yankees, the standard by which all great teams are measured?

Well, that team is back.

After a three-month June-July-August stretch of mediocrity that caused many fans – including All Ball — to lose faith in their invincibility while their nine-game NL West Lead over the Padres evaporated, they have turned it on big-time. Of course, it helps that Snell, Yamamoto and even Glasnow spent the bulk of the season on the injured list and have come back strong with fresh arms at the exact right moment: Playoff time.

Now the question is simple: is there a good reason why the Dodgers’ October dominance shouldn’t continue in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladdy “Who’s Your Daddy?” Guerrero?

Nope.

Dodgers in six.

Redondo Football Up, Mira Costa Down

The Redondo Union football team finally pushed past its 0-3 regular season start to move to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer League with a 47-7 rout of Santa Monica Friday night.

The unexpected Sea Hawk comeback has been fueled by its defense and special teams. Redondo forced three turnovers in this game, returning two for touchdowns, while also returning a blocked punt for a score while its offense made the most of short fields and limited field time.

Redondo forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive before the Sea Hawk offense went to work. Returning from a concussion suffered late in the loss to Torrance, star quarterback Cole Leinart connected with Tyler Harper for a 36-yard touchdown to put the Sea Hawks ahead 7-0 with 7:59 left in the opening quarter.

Santi De La Torre pounced on a Santa Monica fumble on the ensuing kick off, giving the Sea Hawk offense another quick possession. Faced with fourth down and needing 7 yards, Leinart’s 8-yard scramble gave Redondo a first down before Bo Ausmus ripped off a 13-yard gain. Ausmus’ 2-yard scoring run put Redondo up 13-0 and the rout was on.

Redondo’s defense forced another three-and-out on Santa Monica’s second possession, and Leinart and the Sea Hawks offense needed just three plays to capitalize. Leinart found Adrian Ortiz for a 26-yard pickup before connecting with Brock Herrera for an 11-yard touchdown and a 20-0 advantage.

“There’s so much talent in that group,” Redondo coach Keith Ellison said of the Sea Hawks offense. “We’ve been missing pieces of that all year, and now to finally have everyone start to come together, it’s done wonders for us. Hopefully we can keep building on this and see how far it can take us.”

Leinart finished with 83 yards on 5-of-6 passing and two touchdowns.

On Santa Monica’s first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Lincoln Esparza intercepted Vikings quarterback Eliot Bingener before returning the ball to the Santa Monica 3.

With 24 seconds left in the opening quarter, Ausmus’ 3-yard scoring run gave Redondo a 27-0 advantage and the game was effectively over.

“Forcing those turnovers was awesome. It was good to see our team clicking in all three categories,” Ellison said. “We’re trying to see how consistent we can be and how we can build. I’m very happy with where this team is with two weeks left.”

Meanwhile, Mira Costa’s home crowd watched the Mustangs lose a tough one to Inglewood 21-17 to fall to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Bay League.

The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime, and the Meeker brothers – quarterback Liam and wide receiver Luke – appeared poised to lead Costa to another inspiring victory.

But late in the fourth quarter Inglewood quarterback Lincoln Jahn connected with Andre Nickerson for a game-winning, 50-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Jahn connected with Allen Wilson for a 20-yard gain on fourth-and-8 to preserve Inglewood’s 21-17 win over Mira Costa.

Inglewood scored on its first possession on Welch’s 58-yard run. In the second quarter. Jahn hit Donovin Randolph for an 86-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

But Mira Costa fought back and tied it at 14-14 just before halftime. First Liam Meeker connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to his brother Luke, making it 14-7. And just before halftime, Liam tied the game with a 7-yard touchdown run.

After the Jahn-Nickerson touchdown, Mira Costa had the ball with a chance to retake the lead. Liam Meeker’s 30-yard pass to Luke Leonard had Mira Costa in good shape at the Inglewood 30. However, on the next three plays, Inglewood’s defense turned up the pressure on Liam Meeker, forcing three incomplete passes, the final one resulted in an intentional grounding penalty.

Next week Mira Costa will be on the road to first place Leuzinger.

