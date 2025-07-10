Annual 24th Place, Hermosa Beach Fourth of July parade

Photos by Kevin Cody

Dave and Mary Garrett’s 1970 white Ford 150 work truck looks small enough to fit in a new Ford 150’s truck bed. But it’s been big enough to carry every kid who grew up on 24th Place over the past 37 years in the annual 24th Place Fourth of July parade. Parents and pets marched watchfully behind, again this year, as the 88-year-old building contractor steered the old white truck up and down the neighborhood’s steep, sand dune streets, until the truck arrived back at the Garretts’ home at the bottom of the 24th Place hill.