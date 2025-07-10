Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Bark for a Park advocates for Hermosa’s 3,000 dogs  

Bark for a Park is recommending two dog parks -- at the north and south ends of town, or east and west of Pacific Coast Highway. The group has identified 11 potential locations. Illustration courtesy of HermosaBeachDogPark.com

by Allison Sutton

Two Hermosa Beach dogs, and two dozen Hermosa Beach residents advocated for a public dog park at the Tuesday, July 1 Parks and Rec Commission meeting.

“Hermosa has more than 3,000 dogs, but no dog park,” Bark for a Park co-leader Carla Buck told the Commission. 

Bark for a Park members turned out in force at the Tuesday, July 1 Parks and Rec Commission to advocate for public dog parks. Photo by Allison Sutton

Fellow Bark for a Park co-leader Cassandra Sorrell explained the value of dog parks.

“A dog park is a great place for a small community to gather, where we meet people we might not usually encounter… neighbors and community members of all different ages and walks of life,” Sorrell said. 

Bark for a Park has gathered over 1,200 signatures on their dog park petition, and has created a website, HermosaBeachDogPark.com, to gather support and input.

“What we’re really hoping for is that the City chooses a location we can partner with them on, and help with fundraising,” Buck said.

Buck and Sorrell presented the commission a list of 11 potential locations, with operating costs, and explanations of their advantages and disadvantages.

“What we’ve tried to do with Bark for a Park is not just come to the city with a problem or with a complaint, but with solutions,” said Buck. 

The commission was unanimous in its praise of the group’s presentation, but did not take action on the proposal.

“We’re still in the very early stages. But I’m hopeful we can continue to have a collaborative effort with the city and the broader community,” Buck said. ER

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Sections

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices