Bark for a Park advocates for Hermosa’s 3,000 dogs  

by Allison Sutton

Two Hermosa Beach dogs, and two dozen Hermosa Beach residents advocated for a public dog park at the Tuesday, July 1 Parks and Rec Commission meeting.

“Hermosa has more than 3,000 dogs, but no dog park,” Bark for a Park co-leader Carla Buck told the Commission.

Fellow Bark for a Park co-leader Cassandra Sorrell explained the value of dog parks.

“A dog park is a great place for a small community to gather, where we meet people we might not usually encounter… neighbors and community members of all different ages and walks of life,” Sorrell said.

Bark for a Park has gathered over 1,200 signatures on their dog park petition, and has created a website, HermosaBeachDogPark.com, to gather support and input.

“What we’re really hoping for is that the City chooses a location we can partner with them on, and help with fundraising,” Buck said.

Buck and Sorrell presented the commission a list of 11 potential locations, with operating costs, and explanations of their advantages and disadvantages.

“What we’ve tried to do with Bark for a Park is not just come to the city with a problem or with a complaint, but with solutions,” said Buck.

The commission was unanimous in its praise of the group’s presentation, but did not take action on the proposal.

“We’re still in the very early stages. But I’m hopeful we can continue to have a collaborative effort with the city and the broader community,” Buck said. ER