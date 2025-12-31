Baywatch Community Calendar 1-1-26

Spotlight:

Upcoming:

Hermosa Centennial Mural Restoration Unveiling

Saturday, January 10, 10:30 a.m. The City of Hermosa Beach invites you to attend a vibrant portrayal of Hermosa’s rich history. Witness the unveiling of the Hermosa Beach Centennial Mural and help celebrate the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, which will be celebrating 100 years in Hermosa (1926-2026). 11 Pier Avenue in the Vista/Mermaid Parking lot. Seating is limited. For more information, call (310) 990-0673.

Friday, January 2

Hermosa Friday!

Created by the Chamber Retail Committee, Hermosa Fridays are all about encouraging locals and visitors to explore, shop, eat, and play right here in Hermosa all day. Every business in Hermosa is invited to join in, restaurants, bars, salons, gyms, boutiques & beyond. More information at Trulyhermosa.com.

Saturday, January 3

Stitch and Sew Redondo

Want to learn how to sew or want to work on a project with fellow sewing enthusiasts? This free monthly program will be held at the North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. 11 a.m. Sewing Machines and other materials are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Feel free to bring items that could be upcycled or traded.

Home Depot Kids Workshops

A free, hands-on learning experience designed to inspire creativity and skill-building in children ages 5-12. Participants develop practical skills such as following step-by-step instructions, using hand tools like hammers and screwdrivers, and painting. At this workshop the participants will be making a Tow Truck. A parent or guardian must accompany each child. Each project takes about 30 minutes to finish. 9 – 10 a.m. 24451 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Secure your spot at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop.

1st Saturday Guided Nature Walk

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. 10:30 a.m. George F. Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Ranch Palos Verdes. RSVP at pvplc.org.

Singing In The Rain, Old Town Music Hall

People say it’s the greatest movie musical ever made — and for good reason. This Technicolor classic is packed with unforgettable songs and wonderful choreography. The plot focuses on Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies. Gene Kelly performs his iconic dance that gives the film its title, and Debbie Reynolds is truly outstanding in a role that made her a star. 7 p.m. $10-$12. Tickets available at oldtownmusichall.org. 140 Richmond Street, El Segundo.

Classical Crossroads Concert

Violinist Iryna Krechkovsky & Pianist Sookkyung Cho. 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson Street, Torrance. Free admission. If this is your first time attending a Classical Crossroads concert, request a reservation for you and a guest by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@gmail.com. For more information call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Sunday, January 4

Storytime: Rowdy Raccoons

Join us at White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Free. No RSVP required.

White Light Signature Sound Bath

Relax into a 60 minute meditation, guided by the sounds of crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, drums, chimes, and other ancient instruments. Reservation is required. Space is limited. $33 per person. Bring the items you need to lie down comfortably for an hour, including a yoga mat, pillow, blanket, and eye mask. 7 – 8 p.m. 312 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. Doors open 5-10 minutes early to settle in. Tickets available at whitelightsounds.com/schedule.

Monday, January 5

Coffee with Mayor David Lesser

Come share your thoughts, voice your concerns, or ask questions about what is happening in our community with the Mayor on the first Friday of each month. 9 – 10 a.m. Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Feel free to grab a drink from a nearby cafe before settling in for a friendly chat.

Bridge Club, Lomita

Take your game to another level with Advanced classes. Every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. John Jones will teach you about Overcalls, Take Out Doubles, Preempts, 2 Suited Bids and more. $15. Per class. 24100 Narbonne Avenue, Unit 105, Lomita. For more information and other class times visit Southbaybridgeclub.com or call (310) 325-7222.

Music Together, Redondo Main Library

Join us and South Bay Music Together for a special musical Monday at the library. 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library meeting room, 2nd floor, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For more events visit library.redondo.org.

Tuesday, January 6

Short-Term Rental Community Meeting

The City of Manhattan Beach community meeting to share your input on potential amendments to the City’s short-term rental (STR) policies that would temporarily allow short-term rentals outside the Coastal Zone during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This meeting will provide an overview of the proposed changes and an opportunity for public input, prior to the City Council’s consideration at the January 20, 2026 meeting. 6 – 8 p.m. Police/Fire Community Room, 400/420 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. For more information on the short-term rental policy visit manhattanbeach.gov/departments/community-development/planning-zoning/short-term-vacation-rentals.

Children’s Craft, Redondo Main Library

Join us for an hour of creative fun. A craft activity will be provided. Some activities and crafts support STEAM learning with a hands-on and play based approach. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. For more library events visit library.redondo.org.

Virtual Social Hour, Beach Cities Health District

If you have a question regarding community resources or want to learn more about Beach Cities Health District, join us. If you want to share ways you are keeping busy or are looking for advice on ways to keep busy, join us. These meetings are for all, a place to connect and feel heard. Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10 – 11 a.m. Zoom Link: https://bchd-org.zoom.us/j/87651635014.

Wednesday, January 7

Coastal Birdlife, Bob Shanman

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and experienced naturalist Bob Shanman for a free bird walk. Meet in front of White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Binoculars provided. Free. No sign up required. For more information and events visit pvplc.org/calendar.

Plant-Powered Cooking Class, Lazy Acres

Learn how to cook Vegetable Lentil Curry over Jasmine Rice, Stuffed Bell Peppers with Tahini-Lemon Dressing and a Mango-Kiwi Power Salad with Chef Annette. $65. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 2510 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Sign up at classes.lazyacres.com/classes/hermosa-beach.