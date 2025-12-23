Baywatch Community Calendar 12-25-25

Thursday, December 25

Merry Christmas

Friday, December 26

Let it Snow, Promenade

Magical snow flurries near the giant tree every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will be snowing until New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

Holiday Tree Recycling, Manhattan Beach

Curbside tree collection for the city of Manhattan Beach residents will occur on regular collection days from December 26 through January 10. For information and how to prepare your holiday garbage for pick up visit home.wm.com/manhattan-beach. For questions call WM at (310) 830-7100.

Pangea Express, SC Botanic Garden

Grab your boarding pass for the Pangea Express for an exclusive guided tour of “Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors.” This exhibit features 13 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, which you’ll be introduced to while seated on the non-stop Pangea Express. Every weekend through February 1. Visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org to purchase tickets and select desired event time. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For questions call (424) 452-0920.

Saturday, December 27

Frozen Day, Ken Dyda Civic Center

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes Frozen Day, a Frozen character meet and greet with inflatables for kids, cookie decoration, crafts and face painting. 2 – 5 p.m. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Ranch Palos Verdes. A Family friend free event.

Caffeine Cruisers, Torrance

Cars and coffee with plenty of parking. 7 – 10 a.m. Downtown Torrance, Artesia and Hawthorne Blvd. More information and cruiser event schedules at carsandcoffeeevents.com/california-car-and-bike-events.

Native Garden Tour, White Point

Tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. Monthly every 4th Saturday. 11 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. For questions call (310) 561-0917.

Snow showers, The Point Plaza

Snow and Holiday tunes every 30 minutes in The Point Plaza, 6 – 8 p.m. Snow Flurries will take place every 30 minutes, and last for approximately 5 minutes. 850 Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. For a schedule of events visit thepointsb.com.

Sunday, December 28

Antique Street Faire, Torrance

Spend the day to browse antiques, collectibles, and oddities from over 180 vendors in search of that special treasure. Known for its laid-back vibe, the Faire offers a refreshing alternative to crowded swap meets and attracts thousands of shoppers each month. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sartori Avenue and El Prado Avenue, Old Torrance.

AAU Volleyball tournament

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will host a youth qualifier volleyball tournament for the national AAU competitions on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, visit aausports.org.

Riviera Village Farmers Market

Discover a variety of locally grown produce, prepared foods, home décor, seafood and seasonal items. 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. In the triangle parking lot, 1801 S. Elena Ave., Redondo Beach.

Sound Bath, Breath Work, 42nd Tower

Expand your consciousness with breathwork, sound bath, and energy healing. Bring a flower for the altar and bring a blanket in case it gets cold. 4 p.m. 42nd Street Tower, Manhattan Beach. Donation accepted. Eventbrite.com, search South Bath, Breath Work & Energy Healing.

Tuesday, December 30

Interscholastic Volleyball tournament

California School Sport Association Interscholastic Beach Volleyball will host youth volleyball tournaments on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit ibvl.org.

Christmas Tree Collection, Redondo Beach

Through Friday, January 17. Athens Services will be collecting Christmas trees free of charge for all residential and commercial customers in the City of Redondo Beach. For more information and details about how to recycle Trees & Foliage visit AthensServices.com or call (888) 336-6100.

Wednesday, December 31

Happy Noon Year, PV Library

Looking for a fun way to ring in the new year for the whole family without staying up late? Enjoy crafts and activities and then countdown to Noon with us for an early New Year’s Eve celebration. Meet in the Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-9584. ER