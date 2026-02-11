Baywatch Community Calendar 2-12-26

Spotlight:

Thursday, February 12

After Hours – The Story of Water in LA

From William Mulholland to a Drought-Proof Future, Water Replenishment District (WRD) Director Rob Katherman will share the history of groundwater engineering. Created in 1959, the Water Replenishment District transformed an unregulated system of water management into an organized means of renewing and sustaining water tables. Rob Katherman is an Environmental Engineer, Urban Planner and small business owner. He has served as an elected Director for the Water Replenishment District for the past 20 years and is a former PV Library Trustee, Torrance Water Commissioner, and RPV Planning Commissioner. $10 Admission. Catered food provided and cash bar available. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. RSVP: secure.qgiv.com/for/hermosabeachmuseum/event/afterhoursthestoryofwater.

Friday, February 13

Bay Cities Coin Club Meeting

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Show and Tell, Auctions, 50/50, and a raffle. All ages welcome. Gifts for kids. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W. 80th Street Los Angeles. More information at baycitiescoinclub.com. Questions? Email baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.

Sports luncheon

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers will be Pepperdine Beach Volleyball Coach Marcio Sicoli and North Torrance High girls basketball coach Lauren Kamiyama. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. 12 p.m. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Redondo Beach Art Group Opening Reception

Artwork will be on display through Tuesday, March 24. Opening reception 4 – 7 p.m. Malaga Cove Library Art Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. The display is open for viewing during regular Library Hours. For hours visit pvld.org for hours. For questions call (310) 377-9584 x551.

Friday Fun, Madrona Marsh

This hands-on program includes storytime, science, art, and a tour of the Madrona Marsh Preserve. The first hour is spent inside the Nature Center, while the second hour is dedicated to exploring the Preserve. Free, no charge to participate, but registration is required. To register, call (310) 782-3989 Tues. – Thurs. From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. If unable to attend, cancel to allow another family to join. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance.

Valentine Dive Night, Aquarium of the Pacific

Grab your special someone or your best pals for a Valentine’s celebration you won’t forget. Snap a pic in the photo booth, grab a cocktail from a cash bar, and groove to the tunes of live music at Blue Cavern. 7:30 – 11 p.m. 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Tickets and information at aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/night_dive.

Saturday, February 14

Charlene E. Green, Redondo Library

The Redondo Beach Library presents Charlene, A.K.A. Hustle Diva. Charlene loves words from all angles. She will share some Black History themed poems, and talk about being a black artist. Copies of Charlene’s books will be for sale at the program. 2 – 3 p.m. Redondo Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free to attend.

The Galentine Tea Volunteers

Through Monday, February 16. The Women’s Club Redondo Beach Galentine Tea is coming up on President’s Day, and preparations are being made for the best English-style tea yet. Volunteers are needed to help set up. Use the link to the Sign-up Genius and choose when and how you would like to help. Remember, there is no heavy lifting, and many hands make for light work. signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8AB28A6FFCF8-62053727-galentine#. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach.

Night Hike, Madrona Marsh Preserve

Experience the magic of the Madrona Marsh Preserve as day transitions into night. This guided hike offers a unique opportunity to observe and listen to the nocturnal wildlife that comes to life after sunset. Every second Saturday of every month. $5 per person or $10 per family. Pre-registration is required. To register visit torrance.rec.us and search “Night Hike” to register. Must be 17 or older. Children 16 and under are free. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance.

Family Sweetheart Dance

The Neighborhood Church invites you to a family sweetheart dance for fathers and daughters, mothers, and sons, grandparents, and grandkids. Fun for the entire family. DJ, dessert table, festive photo corner for selfies, and a craft corner. 7 – 9 p.m. 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. $20 per adult, $10 per child. Tickets: ncpve.org/upcoming-events/familydance. Tickets at the door will be available. Have questions? Contact events@ncpve.org.

Yoga, Redondo Pier

2nd Saturday Yoga on the Redondo Pier presented by Redondo Pier Association and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Bring a mat, towel, and water. Dress in layers, it gets chilly. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier. All levels are welcome. Free to attend. Bring your friends and family.

Mindfulness as Medicine, in-person and Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop exploring how mindfulness can reduce stress, improve focus and support the body during cancer treatment and remission. Led by Angie Aboutalib, MD, founder of WholeMed, the session will introduce simple, evidence-based practices participants can begin using right away. 12 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Nature Club for Kids

A rock & fossil-themed nature club with fun discovery activities. Free and suitable for ages 3-10. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Visit pvplc.org for a wealth of information and a schedule of events.

Sunday, February 15

Manhattan Beach Protest every Sunday

Protest at 33rd Street & Sepulveda Blvd. – “Brad’s Corner” in Manhattan Beach (West side away from US Bank, at the intersection) 10:30 a.m. Show up with signs & American flags to proudly stand up with us. Do not park in the Mall Parking lot. Street parking is okay on the west side of Sepulveda. For more protest events like this visit mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla.

PV Democrats Monthly Meeting

Join us for our hybrid (in-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. More information and register at pvpdemocrats.org.

Hard Line Skate Shop

Skate Hall of Fame Ring presentation with Tony Alva, Jeff Ho, and Bucky Lasek. Free to attend. Food. Meet and greet. 2 – 6 p.m, 3118 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance. For questions call (424) 263-4118. Visit hardlineskateshop.com.

Monday, February 16

ICE out of everywhere, Torrance

Join Indivisible South Bay LA to demand accountability, honor the lives lost, and make your voices heard-it’s time to start the work needed to dismantle ICE once and for all. This event will happen, rain or shine. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hawthorne Blvd. & Sepulveda Blvd. For more protest events like this visit mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla.

Tuesday, February 17

Optimizing Your Nutrition During Cancer Treatment, via Zoom



Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free online workshop focused on how nutrition planning and preparation can help minimize treatment-related side effects, weight loss and malnutrition. Led by Lisa Statner, a registered dietitian specializing in oncology nutrition at USC Norris Cancer Hospital, the session will provide practical guidance to support patients during cancer treatment. 6 – 7 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, February 18

Manhattan Beach Town Hall Meeting

Join the Manhattan Beach Police and Fire Departments as they host a joint Town Hall on Public Safety. In-person meeting only. 6 – 8 p.m. If you have questions you would like answered, email them to askacop@manhattanbeach.gov. Joslyn Community Center, 601 North Valley Drive.

South Bay Women’s Chorus

The South Bay Women’s Chorus has openings for sopranos and altos. Contact Ellen via email (ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com) or text (310-418-1058) to express your interest and decide if it is a good fit for you! The rehearsal will be from 7 – 9 p.m. at 1201 9th Street, Manhattan Beach.

Vegan Potluck, Center for Spiritual Living

The Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living invites you to a Vegan Potluck. No cost, just bring a dish to share with others. Put your chef hat on or pick something up from a local vegan restaurant and join us for a fun-filled evening. Bring yourself your own plate and silverware to minimize what goes to the landfill. 6 – 8 p.m. 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach.

Be Heart Smart, In-person/Zoom

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. This lecture will explore how lifestyle choices, early detection and preventive care can dramatically reduce your risk. Vendor exhibits and health screenings at 5 p.m. Lecture at 6:30 p.m. No reservation required. Free. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Dr., Torrance. Details and zoom link at torrancememorial.org/healthy-living/classes-lectures-support-groups/lectures.

Upcoming:

Bullies and Buddies Fundraiser

Thursday, February 19. Come out and support the dogs at the Legendary Comedy & Magic Club for a night of epic laughs. Tickets are $27 and available at bulliesandbuddies.com/comedy. If you use this link, your ticket fee goes straight to Bullies and Buddies to help pups find their forever homes.

Educator of the Year

Thursday, February 19. PVP Rotary Club presents the annual Educator of the Year at the PV Golf Club, with reception beginning at 6:45 PM, followed by sit-down dinner and program. Honoring nine outstanding educators on the Peninsula, tickets are available by mail with a $110 check (payable to PV Peninsula Rotary Foundation) to Julia Parton, Malaga Bank, 27450 Hawthorne Blvd. or online at https:tinyurl.com/eoty26.