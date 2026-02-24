Baywatch Community Calendar 2-26-26

Spotlight:

Wednesday, March 4

Dolphin Committee presentation, MB Library

The Roundhouse Aquarium’s Dolphin Committee will host a free public presentation at the Manhattan Beach Library led by global expedition photographer Kirill Umrikhin. Umrikhin brings more than 20 years of experience capturing wildlife and extreme environments around the world, along with insights into the challenges facing whales and dolphins both locally and globally. 6 – 7 p.m. 1320 Highland Avenue. The event is free and open to the public with no registration required. Questions? Email dolphin@roundhouseaquarium.org.

Thursday, February 26

Coffee with a Cop, MB

Meet the men and women patrolling Manhattan Beach and get your questions answered. 8 – 10 a.m.Dunkin’ Donuts, 1100 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Mira Costa e-Waste unload

Friday, February 27 is your last chance to unload your e-waste for a good cause. The Mira Costa High School Digital Philanthropy Club is a student organization that recycles electronics safely in partnership with EcoSpot Recycling. All electronics’ data is destroyed in the recycling process. The students receive funds from EcoSpot in exchange for the electronics. Drop off equipment at the Manhattan Beach Chamber office, 425 15th Street. Office hours are 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Friday, February 27

Galaxy Movie Night, Hermosa Theater

LA Galaxy and the City of Hermosa Beach a night of soccer fun, featuring Air Bud: World Pup. Pre-movie fun starts at 4:15 p.m. Meet LA Galaxy Star Squad for a photo op. Giveaways including jerseys and game tickets. Snacks. Free. All ages. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Pre-register at Hermosabeach.gov/recreation.

ECC, Bishop coach talks, H.T. Grill

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers will be Todd Butler, who is moving from head football coach at West Torrance High to El Camino College offensive coordinator, and new Bishop Montgomery football coach Oscar McBride. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Saturday, February 28

Mysteries of Quantum Physics, RB Library

Part 2. If you missed party 1, write to Dr. Bobbs@gmail.com for review materials before coming to part 2. Dr. Bobbs lectures are full of cartoons, jokes, trivia, and historical and personal anecdotes, and are designed to be understandable by any adult, regardless of science or math background (or lack thereof), as well as by exceptionally inquisitive teens. 12:30 – 4 p.m. Redondo Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free and open to the public. For questions call (310) 318-0675, option 3.

“Jewels from the past,” Riviera Methodist Chamber Orchestra

Jewels from the Past featured Artists: Julie Long on the flute, David Costello on the trumpet and Pierre Long-Tao on the Piano. 4 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Palos Verdes. Tickets $55/$60 Tickets may be purchased online at mycosb.org or by calling (310) 502-9934.

Aviation Day, DaVinci High School

Meet professionals from aviation and aerospace companies, flight schools, and government and military agencies. Learn about Da Vinci’s Aviation pathway at Connect High School and adult education with LifeLaunch. Hands on experiments and crafts for all ages. Fly a real simulator. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 201 N. Douglas, El Segundo.

Isn’t it Romantic? Hermosa Beach

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Hermosa Beach Museum welcomes the El Segundo Brass Ensemble for “Isn’t It Romantic” Fan-favorite love songs. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $15 tickets include admission and catered hors d’oeuvres; cash bar. Tickets available at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Snow Queen Ballet, Redondo Beach

Redondo Ballet presents Snow Queen, a classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen about two best friends whose friendship is tested. 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Additional show Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. For tickets and information visit RedondoBallet.org.

Family Learning Festival

The Family Learning Festival welcomes more than 600 children, parents, and caregivers for a day filled with nature-inspired activities, hands-on learning, live entertainment, and access to essential early childhood resources. Horse-themed arts and crafts for children. Free giveaways, games and activities for all ages. Free books for every child. Dance with DJ Manny live. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. RSVP: connectionsforchildren.org/community/events/family-learning-festival.html.

Sunday, March 1

Healing with Joy, Hermosa Beach

Join the First Church of Christ, Scientist in “Healing with Joy.” Healing is the natural result of understanding God as divine Life and Love. Speaker Ann Kneeland is a Christian Science practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lecturership. Ann shares real-life examples of spiritual healing. 2 p.m. 1547 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free to attend, free parking and childcare provided. For information call (310) 375-7914, or email info.christiansicencepvp@gmail.com, or visit christiansciencepvp.org.

Trolls, SC Botanic Garden

Starting March 1, general garden admission will include Thomas Dambo’s TROLLS: A Field Study, a whimsical expedition featuring 12 large Trolls crafted entirely from reclaimed wood. Ongoing through March. Open every day from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For tickets and information visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Mini Train Rides, Torrance

Hop aboard the Southern California Live Steamers miniature train ride at Wilson Park in Torrance for one of the best family-friendly activities in the South Bay. This unique attraction has been delighting the community for decades with its charming one-third scale trains. Each ride takes you on a scenic loop through the park, offering kids a thrill and adults a dose of nostalgia. Free but donations are encouraged. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. Rain cancels the event.

Brad’s Corner Sunday protests, MB

Protest at 33rd Street & Sepulveda Blvd. at “Brad’s Corner” in Manhattan Beach, west side away from US Bank, at the intersection. 10:30 a.m. Show up with signs & American flags. Do Not Park in the Mall Parking Lot. Street parking on the west side of Sepulveda. No RSVP needed. Questions? Email ManhattanBeachHuddle@gmail.com. For more information visit mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla.

Monday, March 2

Manhattan Camp Registration

Spring and Summer Camp registration begins today for Manhattan Beach residents. Nonresidents registration begins Monday, March 16. To view the most current activities offered visit manhattanbeach.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/manhappenings.

Bridge Lessons, Lomita

Every Monday morning from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. with John Jones. $15 per class. Advance Topics, Overcalls, Take Out Doubles, Preempts, 2 Suited Bids etc. Take your game to another level with Advanced Classes. South Bay Bridge Club, 24100 Narbonne Ave. Unit 105, Lomita. For more information and class schedule visit SouthBayBridgeClub.com or call (310) 325-7222.

Oscar Documentaries, AMC

The South Bay Film Society 2026 Oscar Documentary Shorts screening at the AMC Rolling Hills Theater. Evening shows: 6:45 p.m., 6:55 p.m., and 7 p.m. 2591 Airport Drive, Rolling Hills. Tickets and information: southbayfilmsociety.com/events/2026-oscar-documentary-shorts.

Upcoming:

Redondo Pier Kite Festival

Sunday, March 8. The 52nd Annual Redondo Pier Kite Festival presented by Redondo Pier Association. This free family friendly event will have a kite flying contest, live music by 1969, and face painting. Kites will be available for purchase on the Pier or bring/build your own. Free outdoor event and weather permitting. 12 – 5 p.m. Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. More information is available at redondopier.com/festival-of-the-kite.

Nature Waves Sound Bath, Botanic Garden

Saturday, March 7. Welcome spring with a deeply restorative sound healing experience. Surrounded by nature, gentle vibrations from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes will guide you into a profound state of calm and balance as the Garden itself becomes part of the experience. Led by Andrea Morales. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $40 members/$43 non-members. To sign up and a class schedule visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes. ER