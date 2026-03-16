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Best of the Beach 2026: Medical Spa – Beauty at the Bay

Beauty at the Bay is a medical spa with a social atmosphere. Photo courtesy of Beauty at the Bay

Medical Spa

Beauty at the Bay

Beauty at the Bay is owned by Maura Davis, whose signature Diamond Glow Facial has become a client favorite, combining exfoliation, extraction, serum infusion, lymphatic drainage, and oxygen treatment in a single session. The Redondo Beach medical spa provides advanced medical-level treatments, including skin aesthetic treatments, facials, IV therapy, body contouring, weight loss, Emsculpt, Morpheus 8, energy healing, and nutrition guidance, all under one roof, steps from the water. Beauty at the Bay delivers the kind of personalized, unhurried care that keeps South Bay locals coming back.

Medical Spa

Beauty and the Bay

831 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(424) 383-1898

beautyatthebay.com

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