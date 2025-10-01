Baywatch Community Calendar

Event Spotlight:

Saturday, October 4

MB10K

Experience one of the most scenic 10k courses in the South Bay with live music, and a post race expo at the finish line. Over 4,000 runners will take to the streets for this moderate to slightly difficult course through downtown and residential Manhattan Beach, finishing at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Start time is 7:30 a.m. There is a combined start at 3rd & Valley & 4th & Ardmore. For more information visit MB10K.com. After the race stop by the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair. There will be local craft booths, non-profit food, beer garden, and game booths as well as a variety of entertainment for children and adults. For more information visit mbfair.org. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field & Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive. The Fair runs until Sunday, October 5.

Thursday, October 2

Palos Verdes Pastoral: Garden-to-Table

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents an evening inspired by the charm of the Amalfi Coast and the biodiversity of the Mediterranean climate zone which Palos Verdes shares. Flavors of the Mediterranean, a curated menu and wine pairings inspired by both Amalfi and California native ingredients. Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. 5 p.m. Tickets are available at pvplc.org/pastoral.

H.E.L.P. Workshops, RB Library

Learn different ways to reduce stress and improve your well-being. H.E.L.P. provides free education, counseling and programs to older people and their families so they can live their best lives. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Made in the South Bay, Destination: Art

The Fall Gallery Artists’ show with 14 artists, and 91 works of art. Now through Saturday, November 15. Open during gallery hours: Thur. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1815 W. 213th Street, #135, Torrance. destination-art.net.

FirstThursday Art Walk, San Pedro

The nearly 28-year-old, monthly First Thursday ArtWalk between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, and 4th & 9th Streets. 5:30 pm – 8:30 p.m. Plenty of metered street parking, free after 6 p.m., and paid parking lots all around downtown. Visit 1stthursday.net for information.

South Bay Bridge workshop

Free Bridge workshop with Diamond Points winner Gerri Soffa-Carlson, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Great for advanced beginner/intermediate players. Join the fun and learn new skills all while improving your bridge game. 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Friday, October 3

Rick Dickert photography show, Hermosa Beach

Local surfer and meteorologist Rick Dickert shares some of his favorite photography from 30 years in the Fox News helicopter. Opening reception from 5 – 8 p.m. Or stop by and view during office hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mondays – Fridays. The show will benefit the Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation. The JMMF is the world leader in using Ocean Therapy to help those suffering from mental and physical illness, injury and disabilities. His art will be on display until Monday, November 3. Easy Reader office, 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Poppy Talk, Redondo Beach

Everyone is welcome to come chat with South Bay Parks, share ideas and ask questions about programs, plans and more. Every 1st Friday of the month from 8 – 9:30 a.m. Klatch, 306 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. RSVP required: addevent.com/event/dw26597760.

Sports luncheon

Redondo High football coach Keith Ellison, who played linebacker with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speaker. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Saturday, October 4

MB10K

Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair

Through Sunday, October 5. Local craft booths, non-profit food and game booths as well as a variety of entertainment for children and adults. Beer Garden. For more information visit mbfair.org. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field & Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive.

Pumpkin Race, Manhattan Beach

The Official City of Manhattan Beach World Famous Pumpkin Race Kits will be available for purchase starting October 4 at the Hometown Fair. There after, kits will be available at Manhattan Beach City Hall, in the Parks and Recreation Department, 1400 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, while supplies last! Kits are $35 before the event and $40 on the day of the event. The Pumpkin Race day is Sunday, October 19th. Race starts at 2 p.m. sharp!

Kits can also be purchased at the following local businesses in the Downtown Manhattan Beach area:

On the day of the event, Sunday, October 19, feel free to stop by the Pit Row Booth for assistance, decorations, and accessories if you are purchasing official kits. You may also make you own Pumpkin Racer. Please see the Rules tab for more information.

Anatomy of a Skateboard, Hermosa Museum

Explore skateboard art and construction over the decades then build your own miniature board. In this workshop, participants aged 7-13 and their families can see classic boards dating from steel wheels of the ’50s to pro-boards of the ’90s, then build and decorate a miniature fingerboard step-by-step alongside an instructor building a full-size board. Very limited capacity and is RSVP only. Be sure to sign up to join. 11 a.m., arrive by 10:45 a.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue. RSVP: hermosabeachmuseum.org.

South West Manuscripters Writers Group, RB Library

A support group for writers to help them network and exchange information. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2nd floor conference room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Stitch & Sew Redondo, North Branch Library

Materials and sewing machines are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Limit of 30 individuals. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Branch meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Limit to 30 individuals.

Poe-Etic License, RB Library

The annual Poe-etic License program is just in time for Halloween with Dr. Dr Bradley Bobbs. Dr. Bobbs will read works of Edgar Allan Poe. Be “wowed” by the readings, music, dancing, costumes and more. 2 – 3 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Tour d’Art, RPV

Through Sunday, October 5. A self-guided tour of Palos Verdes Art Center along with six artists’ studios throughout the area. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. View and purchase original works of art. $20 per adult. Tickets are available at taspv.com or in person at The Artists’ Studio Gallery gift shop inside the Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes.

Trunk or Treat Scaredown, Torrance

Takes place on the spooky streets of Old Downtown Torrance, El Prado Ave and Sartori Ave. Haunted House & Haunted Maze. Live entertainment, music & dancing. Games, crafts, scavenger hunt and much more. 4 – 9 p.m.

Compost Giveaway, Wilderness Park

Athens Services will be providing free compost (while supplies last) to Redondo Beach residents. Bring proof of residency to participate. Athen’s compost is a blend of organic material including a mix of green waste, wood waste, and food scraps. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Bring sturdy containers, show up early, gloves and eye protection recommended.

Get Lit at Inch, Hermosa Beach

Made by Inch, a boutique furniture store will be hosting a pop-up in collaboration with Twenty One Tonnes for the holidays with an opening reception from 5 – 7 p.m. at 321 Pier Avenue. Refreshments will be served. Twenty One Tonnes, a handcrafted basket and lighting company based in East Los Angeles, will be featured at Inch from Saturday, October 4 through Wednesday, December 31.

Beginning Bridge Class

Come make new friends and learn to play bridge with Linda Mackenzie. This class runs every Saturday for 10 weeks from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. New students can drop in any Saturday. Class is $5 and a one time fee for a book at $20. South Bay Bridge Club, 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Sunday, October 5

Furbaby Lovefest, Gardena City Hall Lawn

This 6th annual event features an “Under the Sea” theme and includes several activities such as ocean inspired pet costume contests, food trucks, dog training demos, and onsite pet adoptions. Free and open to the public. All dogs, cats, families, and children are welcome and encouraged to join the fun by dressing pets in ocean themed costumes. For more information visit InfiniteLoveRescue.org/FurbabyLovefest. 1700 W. 162nd Street, Gardena. 1 – 6 p.m.

Blessing of the Animals, Riviera United

Celebrating the love and companionship animals bring to our lives. Bring your furry, feathered or scaled friends. Food, fun, music and animal companion resources. Free. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Monday, October 6

Mayor’s Town Hall Forum

Community members are welcome to join Mayor Rob Saemann for discussions on any topic of interest. 6 – 8 p.m. Clark Building, 961 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. RSVP is optional to Mayor Rob Saemann at rsaemann@hermosabeach.gov.

Blessing of the Animals

St. Francis Episcopal Church annual Blessing of the Animals in honor of patron saint, Francis of Assisi. The 30-minute outdoor service in the St. Francis Garden is open to all faiths and traditions and anyone who has a beloved pet. Bring your pets in a cage or on leash for their own safety. For more information, call (310) 375-4617, or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org. 4 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates.

Active Aging Week, Center for Health and Fitness

Through Friday, October 10. Join us for Active Aging Week and take action toward maintaining and improving your health. Enjoy free workshops and lectures. Registration required for all events. 514 N. Prospect Ave., 2nd floor, Redondo Beach. For information, event hours and to register, visit bchd.org/center-for-health-fitness/members/active-aging-week.

Tuesday, October 7

Chakra Series: Self Love and Breath – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop as part of a beginner-friendly series on the healing potential of the chakra system. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Dr. Sarah Sue Burich, will explore the heart chakra through discussion and guided practices. Participants will gain tools to foster compassion, connection and self-care while supporting mental and emotional health. 12 – 1 p.m. To register for this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, October 8

Tastes & Trusts, Redondo Beach

Protect your family and avoid the mess. Bier Law has you covered at this free seminar where you’ll learn how wills and living trusts can protect your loved ones, avoid probate, and keep your wishes honored. Bonus: Enjoy a couple of delicious wine samples while you learn. Save your seat by calling/texting (323) 999-1230 or register at bier-law.com/workshops. RSVP required. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Total Wine & More, 1505 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Upcoming:

Saturday, October 11

Pumpkins in the Park

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks yearly event with pumpkin decorating, marionette show and more. Free and family friendly. 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Edit Rodaway Friendship Park, 350 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach.

Sunday, October 12

Pancake Breakfast, Hermosa Beach

The 32nd Annual Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach Pancake Breakfast. Eat breakfast and enjoy a silent auction, Mimosas, and Kid’s play. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: $15. Kids 5 and under eat free. Purchase tickets at the door or Zelle – womansclubhermosabeach@gmail.com.