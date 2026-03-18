Baywatch Community Calendar 3-19-26

Thursday, March 19

After Hours with Jim Kempton, Hermosa Museum

Join former Surfer Magazine editor Jim Kempton for a discussion of Stars, Cars, and Guitars at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Kempton is the executive director of the California Surf Museum in Oceanside, which produced the traveling Stars, Cars, & Guitars exhibit currently on display at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Kempton is the former editor and publisher of Surfer Magazine, the author of Surfing: The Manual and Women on Waves, and a lifelong world-traveling surfer is sure to make for an unforgettable evening. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $10. Tickets: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events.

The Flower Doctor, {pages} a bookstore

Jenny Barker, owner of Magical Blooms in Redondo Beach, is a sought-after floral designer, doing work for private clients as well as for television shows like Grey’s Anatomy and hotels like the Ritz-Carlton. Now, she’s sharing her secrets with her book, Flower Energy: Channeling the Healing Power of Blooms. 6 p.m. Free. RSVP at 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. pagesabookstore.com/event/2026-03-19/special-author-event-jenny-barker.

Managing Emotional and Stress Eating, Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free online workshop focused on understanding emotional and stress eating during cancer treatment. Led by Mary Welch, RN, a gynecologic oncology nurse practitioner with MemorialCare Long Beach, the program will include how the nervous system influences eating patterns and provide practical, compassionate strategies to help manage urges and develop a healthier relationship with food. 5:30 – 7 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Stop the Escalation: SB Peace

Join Indivisible South Bay LA in a peaceful protest to demand peace. 5 – 6:30 p.m. Hawthorne Blvd. & Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance. More information at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/917796. Stand up. Speak out. Show up.

Friday, March 20

Something Rotten! Redondo High

Every Fri. Sat. and Sun. through March 28. The Redondo Union High School Performing Arts presents Something Rotten! Tickets and showtimes visit ruhsdrama.com. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach.

Sports Luncheon, H.T. Grill

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers will be Jim Hefner, the former USC assistant basketball coach who also was the analyst on Trojan radio broadcasts, sharing his thoughts on the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and South Torrance baseball coach Grady Sain. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Fiddler on the Roof

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 27. Manhattan Beach Community Church presents a Spring play of Fiddler on the Roof. 7 p.m. Community Hall, 303 S. Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Tickets and show times at mbcctheater.weebly.com.

March Madness, United Methodist

Join the First United Methodist Church for an all-ages fun night of games, crafts, and a light dinner to enjoy on the theme of “March Madness”. The light dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the event will finish at 8 p.m. All are welcome. 243 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. For more information call the church at (310) 372-8445 or email revlisa@beachfaith.com.

Collected Treasures, PV Art Center

Friday, March 20 & Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, 1 – 3 p.m. The Circle presents Collected Treasures, the popular annual fundraiser for the PV Art Center. Everything from art, china, ceramics, silver, fine and costume jewelry, linens, unique clothing, holiday decor, antiques, vintage items, home decor, glassware, small furniture, clocks, objet d’art, and so much more. Plus, a silent auction. Free admission. 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes.

Sex After Menopause, In Person/Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free Lunch and Learn workshop led by Sarah Shimanek, DPT, a pelvic physical therapist and board-certified clinical specialist in women’s health physical therapy. The session will explore the physical aspects of sex after menopause, including surgical menopause and estrogen-suppressing medications. Advance registration is required. Lunch (in person): 12:30 – 1 p.m.; Workshop: 1 – 2 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

South Bay Chamber Music Society

The South Bay Chamber Music Society concert features a performance by Joanne Pearce Martin, piano, and Jin-Shan Dai, violin. The performance will feature works by Beethoven, Debussy, Franck, and Arvo Part. 8 p.m. The Recital Hall of the Music Department (north end of the campus) Los Angeles Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. The concert will be repeated at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. The concerts are free for everyone. More information can be found at sbcms.net.

Saturday, March 21

Prom Dress Event, St. Cross

The South Bay Auxiliary Children’s Hospital LA Thrift Shop presents its first Prom Dress Event at St. Cross Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shop over 300 thrifted and vintage dresses for your upcoming Prom, as well as jewelry and shoes to complete your perfect Prom ensemble. Dresses in all sizes, and priced from $20 to $100. Also have a selection of beautiful, new wedding dresses available. For more information visit SBCHILDRENSHOSPITALTHRIFTSHOP.com or direct questions to Amanda Wyatt at sbchildrenshospitalthriftshop@gmail.com.

Landlight Choir, Grand View

The South Bay Landlights Community Choir Spring concert. Check-in at 3:15 p.m. The show starts at 4 p.m. Grand View Elementary Performing Arts Center, 2617 Bell Ave., Manhattan Beach. $35. Tickets, information about Landlight, and future shows visit tickettailor.com/events/landlightscenterforvoice/2082309.

Dining in the South Bay, Redondo Library

Richard Foss is a culinary historian, author and lecturer and is the man behind the Easy Reader restaurant reviews. He is the author of ‘Rum: A Global History” and “Food in the Air and Space”. Local history buffs, foodies and nostalgic restaurant lovers will love these programs. Learn about the South Bay’s restaurants from 1895-1985. 2 – 3 p.m. Redondo Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free.

Gospel Concert, James Armstrong Theatre

Experience the immense talent of the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers (JMNS)in solos, duets and ensemble singing. An uplifting, and soulful performance of the exciting American Music Genre. 7 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets: $35 general admission. Tickets: jmnsingers.com. Box office (310) 781-7171.

Friends of the Library Book Sale, Hermosa

Every 3rd Saturday of the month unbeatable prices on all items – from adult and children’ s books, audiobooks, and DVDs. Large selection of YA novels Two full shelves of books in LARGE PRINT and an eclectic assortment of jigsaw puzzles. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 701 11th Place, Hermosa Beach. For more information visit hbfol.org.

Liberty and Justice for ALL, Torrance

Join community members each week to speak out against the policies and actions of the Trump administration, including attacks on immigrants, civil rights, and democratic norms. This is a space for neighbors to come together, stand in solidarity, and make our voices heard. Bring signs, American flags, and your commitment to protecting democracy and human dignity. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Northeast corner of Anza at PCH, Torrance. For more information and a schedule of future events visit mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/916557.

Poof Too! Hermosa Community Center

The 33rd annual Poof Too! A magic show. A magical way to support youth programs and scholarships sponsored by I.O.O.F. Redondo Lodge 195 and Carson, Gardena, Dominguez Rotary Club. 7 p.m. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $35. Tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/poof-too-a-magic-show-tickets-1977748095794?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Nature Walk, Forrestal Nature Preserve

Join docents from Los Serenos de Point Vicente for a walk through the Forrestal Nature Preserve. The docents will discuss the local geology and there are many rock formations exposed in this area. Also learn about the plants and animals that make up our Coastal Sage Scrub habitat. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Rain cancels the walk. Forrestal Nature Reserve/Ladera Linda Community Center, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more info, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310)544-5260. Free.

Sunday, March 22

Student Art Contest, Neptunian Club

The 46th Annual Student Art Contest & Show features art from students in our community. Students win prizes with a full exhibit & light refreshments. 1 – 3 p.m. Neptunian Woman’s Club, 920 Highland Ave., Manhttan Beach. More information at neptunians.org/nwc-art-show.

Beatlejuice: Excursion to Pantages

An astonishing set, lively choreography, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is screamingly good fun. And under its uproarious surface, it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. $100/$95 Hermosa Beach resident discount. A Charter Bus Company is used to transport participants to excursion sites from the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. All day parking is available in the lot behind the Hermosa Beach Community Center. Tickets: hermosabeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10899/683.

Torrance Antique Street Faire

Enjoy 225 vendors, DJ Ozzie, 21 great restaurants, antique appraisals, and free admission. Bring your pets and experience a day of shopping, food, music, and fun. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1317 Sartori Ave., Torrance. More information at torranceantiquefaire.com.

Camp Fair, Alta Vista Park

Discover the best summer camps at the South Bay Camp Fair. Meet camps, enjoy activities and live entertainment. 12 – 3 p.m. The South Bay Summer Camp Fairs are sponsored in part by the South Bay Credit Union. 715 Julia Avenue, Redondo Beach. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com/e/redondo-beach-camp-fair-at-alta-vista-park-redondo-beach-tickets-1980637377714.

PV Symphonic Band Concert

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band concert will feature multiple soloists around the ensemble, and showcase music from composers like W.A. Mozart, George Gershwin, and more in our concert titled “Center Stage.” 4 p.m. The Salvation Army Torrance Corps, 4223 Emerald Street, Torrance. Admission is free.

Tuesday, March 24

State of the City, Redondo Beach

The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2026 State of the City Address, in partnership with Sonesta Redondo Beach & Marina Hotel. Mayor Jim Light will provide an overview of the City’s achievements over the past year, ongoing projects, and the vision that will continue to guide Redondo Beach’s success. Don Ford, Chair of the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, will deliver the State of the Chamber. 7 – 9 a.m. Sonesta, 300 N. Harbor Drive.

Tea and Color, Redondo Library

In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Redondo Beach Library for a relaxing afternoon where children, teens and adults can unwind, enjoy some tea and coloring. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Storytime room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Redondo Beach Library in recognition of Women’s History Month.