Baywatch Community Calendar 3-26-26

Spotlight:

Tour de Pier Art installation

South Bay artists are putting their creative spin on stationary bikes with The Art of the Ride, sponsored by the 14th Annual Tour de Pier. Five stationary bikes will be given a makeover to raise awareness about the Tour de Pier. The bikes will be on display at select South Bay businesses until Wednesday, April 29, in preparation for the Tour de Pier on May 17. At the end of the art installation, there will be a chance to win the custom-painted bikes. How to Enter To Win: Visit an Art of the Ride location and take a snapshot of the custom-painted bike, post on social media tagging @TourdePier and the business location. Each photo of a different bike earns one entry into the giveaway; post all five bikes and earn three bonus entries. Entries close on May 4.

The winner will be contacted via social media, and the bike will be available for pickup after the Tour de Pier. Learn more at blog.tourdepier.com/category/the-art-of-the-ride/.

Stationary bike art locations:

March 25 at Bay Club, 2250 Park Pl., El Segundo (artist Wendy Stillman)

April 1 at Skechers, 1121 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach (artist Derek Billings)

April 8 at Love.Life, 740 Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo (artist Dan Gardner)

April 15 at Rock & Brews,143 Main St., El Segundo (artist Josh Barnes)

April 22 at Manhattan Beach Village Mall (in front of Apple Store), 3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach (artist Tom Neill)

Thursday, March 26

SBCCOG 26th General Assembly

South Bay Cities Council of Governments presents The 26th General Assembly, Let the Games Begin. How sports and entertainment are shaping the South Bay. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The event runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Westdrift Hotel, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. To register and more information visit southbaycities.org/2026-general-assembly.

Senior Expo, Torrance

Connect with local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families. Prize drawings, refreshments and health screenings included. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance

The Pact, Second Story Theatre

Through Sunday, March 29. Raked Stage Productions presents The Pact, a fast-paced one-act filled with tension and laughs, exploring trust, loyalty, and the consequences of a single decision. Set in an intimate performance space, the production draws audiences into a close, character-driven story that emphasizes tension, relationships,and emotional stakes. Tickets and showtimes at tickets.rakedstageproductions.com.

The Savage Waves of Spring, Hermosa Museum

The authors behind Kelp Journal’s latest beach noir anthology, The Savage Waves of Spring, will present a reading at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Authors will include Lindsay Jamieson, Michael Scott Moore, Nik Xandir Wolf, Gary Phillips, Daniel Pyne, Jim Ruland, Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, Curtis Ippolito, and Joe Clifford. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue. Admission is free; light refreshments provided and a cash bar will be available. hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events.

Friday, March 27

Spring Carnival, The Promenade

Through Sunday, March 29. Springtime fun for the entire family, enjoy carnival rides, awesome food, activities, cotton candy, and a super egg hunt with tons of eggs hidden throughout the entire mall. Friday: Carnival rides from 5 – 9 p.m. Saturday: Carnival rides from 12 – 8 p.m. and super egg hunt from 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Carnival rides from 12 – 8 p.m. The Promenade, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. No sign up required.

Double Dose of Howie, Skechers Manhattan

Meet-and-greet from 7 – 8 p.m. Howie will appear in person alongside his Proto Hologram counterpart for a one-of-a-kind fan experience designed for strong visual and social moments. The meet-and-greet will be available to the first 100 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. 1121 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Saturday, March 28

Eggstravaganza, Franklin Park

The City of Redondo Beach Community Services presents Eggstravaganza! Bring your family and friends for games, music, egg hunts (bring your own basket), and more. It’s going to be a hopping good time. 10 a.m. Reserve your spot before it’s too late. RSVP: eventbrite.com/e/eggstravaganza-tickets-1220106554549.

No Kings March, Torrance

Take to the streets, and say it loud: no thrones, no crowns, no kings. We’re not watching history happen—we’re making it. Join Indivisible South Bay LA at El Prado Park, 1563-1599 Arlington Ave., Torrance by 8:50 a.m. Register at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/901076. If you do not want to march, join the main event at Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd. at 10:30 a.m.

Service Academy Day, El Segundo

The annual bipartisan, multi-district Service Academy Day hosted by the Office of Congressman Ted Lieu. Listen to speakers from the U.S. Air force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, parents, current attendees, and alumni from the Service Academies.Representatives from Southern California Congressional Offices will be available to answer all of your Academy-related questions. 2 – 5 p.m. Da Vinci Schools, 201 N. Douglas St., El Segundo. For questions call Aurelia Friedman at (323) 651-1040. More info at lieu.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Sun & Sea Easter pop up, The Point

Sun & Sea will be popping up with 30 vendors at this curated outdoor market. Extra fun like photo ops and Easter egg hunt, sweet treats, face painting, and more. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/sun-sea-easter-pop-up-market-the-point-tickets-1982711081217. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Point, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo.

Gem & Mineral Show

Through Sunday, March 29. South Bay Lapidary & Mineral Society Gem & Mineral Show. Free admission and free parking. Raffle, silent auction, crystals, tools, jewelry, and much more. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. More information at southbaylapidryandmineralsociety.com.

The Library Ladies of Redondo Beach

In honor of Women’s History month, Library historian Lisa Blank will share some history of the original women who took the “library training” course between 1910 and 1924. Who were they and what became of them. You may be surprised at some discoveries about their lives and work in the early 20th Century. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Redondo Beach Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. No sign up required.

Music in the Garden, SC Botanic Garden

Peninsula Committee Los Angeles Philharmonic presents a showcase for young musicians of the South Bay schools, The Inner City Youth Orchestra Los Angeles and The Colburn School. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. The event is included with a general garden admission ticket. Tickets are available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Ralph Steadman, Torrance

Through Saturday, May 9. “Ralph Steadman: And Another Thing” spans more than 60 years of the artist’s life and artwork. Showcasing Steadman’s creative passion, artistic partnerships and ongoing evolution, the exhibition presents works from his early years as a student as well as his political illustrations, social commentary and activism. 6 – 9 p.m. Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive. The Torrance Art Museum is always free to the public. For more information and gallery hours visit torranceartmuseum.com/ralph-steadman.

Sunday, March 29

Vietnam Veterans BBQ, Redondo High

The first event of the year at Post 184 and the first of its kind to specifically celebrate Vietnam Veterans. Each of the American Legion Units, Legionnaires, Auxiliary, Legion Riders, and Sons of The American Legion will participate to provide you and your friends with delicious food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and hot links, grilled to perfection. To start the event, the ROTC from Redondo Union High School will present the colors. 12 – 3 p.m. 412 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. More information at post184.com.

Pennyroyal Players

The Pennyroyal Players shine the spotlight on suffragette trailblazers in this fast-paced musical chronicling their fight for equality. 3 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. General admission $26/VIP $185. Available at grandvision.org/event/pennyroyal-playersthe-suffragette-musical-2. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro.

Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival

Join in the celebration and experience great performances, unique crafts, and amazing food.

Bring blankets or chairs, and picnic under the cherry blossoms and enjoy live performances, unique crafts for sale, and delicious food options for purchase. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Columbia Park, 4045 190th Street, Torrance. Free parking and shuttle service at 20420 Madrona Ave., Torrance. No RSVP. Free for all ages.

Meditation and Dune Restoration

Join The Bay Foundation & Santa Monica Yoga for a special morning of Mindfulness and Dune Restoration. Your participation will contribute to the restoration effort, increase biodiversity and enhance coastal resilience. Begin the morning with a grounding meditation session led by Santa Monica Yoga at 8:30 a.m. After centering your mind, join The Bay Foundation in giving back to our local environment through a hands-on habitat restoration event 9 – 11:30 a.m. Register: santamonicabay.org/events/. Santa Monica Beach Dunes, 810 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Monday, March 30

Legacy Golf Tournament, Manhattan Library

The Manhattan Beach Legacy Open Golf Tournament is destined to become a longstanding tradition in the South Bay. Hosted at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, the MB Legacy Open brings the Manhattan Beach community together to benefit a great cause — education. 9 a.m. Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach. Tickets are sold out but you can add your name to the waitlist and they will contact you if additional tickets become available. For information or to be added to the waitlist visit mbef.org/mb-legacy-open-golf-tournament.

Wednesday, April 1

Togetherness, Temple Emet

Temple Emet of Torrance and the South Bay. Togetherness, First Night Seder. A ceremonial feast held on the first evening of Passover that initiates the holiday, celebrating the biblical Exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. Join us as we share Shabbat, game & movie nights, concerts, plays and more. 6 – 9 p.m. 2051 W. 236th Street, Torrance. Tickets: templeemet.org. For information call (310) 316-3322 or email info@templeemet.com.

Community Passover Seder, JCC

Second Seder Thursday, April 2 at 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an inspirational Seder with your family, complete with original hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, Four Cups of exquisite Wine, and a gourmet Passover dinner. 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Details and to RSVP visit jewishbeach.com/passover. Adults $79/Children (under 8) $39. RSVP by Wednesday, March 25. ER