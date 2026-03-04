Baywatch Community Calendar 3-5-26

Spotlight:

Sunday, March 8

Redondo Pier Kite Festival

The 52nd Annual Kite Festival, presented by Redondo Pier Association. Free, all-ages, family-friendly event that will fill the sky over the ocean with hundreds of colorful kites. Held at 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, the event features contests, face painting, arts and crafts, a caricature artist, and a scavenger hunt. The event opens with a performance by Dance 1 followed by a martial arts demonstration from Quest Taekwondo. DJ Nephew will be spinning favorite tunes and serving as the event MC. Dance to live music by 1969, featuring classic rock from the sixties and seventies. Kites are available for purchase on the Pier or bring/build your own. 12 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit RedondoPier.com.

Thursday, March 5

Stormwater groundbreaking, Manhattan Beach

Join the City of Manhattan Beach for the ceremonial construction kickoff of the 28th Street Stormwater Infiltration Project. The project will improve stormwater quality, and protect our oceans. 11 a.m. 28th Street and The Strand. The event is ceremonial and will not include construction activity.

FirstThursday ArtWalk, San Pedro

San Pedro Waterfront Arts District hosts the FirstThursday guided ArtWalk. Between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets from 7 – 11 p.m. For the guided ArtWalk meet at JDC Records, 447 W. 6th Street at 5:30 p.m. Departs at 6 p.m. for a one-hour walking tour of local artists and galleries. Free to all ages. For more information and a map of the guided tour visit 1stthursday.net.

Friday, March 6

Sports Luncheon

RH High coach Kitani

The South Bay Athletic club luncheon speaker will be Rolling Hills Prep’s Harvey Kitani, who this season became the third coach in California boy’s high school basketball history to pass the 1,000-win mark. The SBAC Meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of the lunch is $35.

Family Shabbat Live

Join Family Shabbat Live at the Jewish Community Center of the South Bay for a special show introducing children to the beauty of Shabbat, with birthday shoutouts and a gift for celebrating kids. 5:30 p.m. 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Free. Registration required at jccmb.com. For questions call (310) 214-4999.

Peninsula Library Enhancement Ceremony

The Palos Verdes Library District celebrates the groundbreaking of new enhancements to the Peninsula Center Library. In partnership with the Peninsula Library Friends

Foundation. 1 – 2 p.m. Refreshments. 650 Deep Valley Drive.

ECC Distinguished Alumni Awards

Dr. Melanie Lundquist will be the keynote speaker at The El Camino College Foundation Distinguished Alumni dinner. Reception begins at 6 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. Tickets available at elcamino.edu.

Saturday, March 7

SBBC Surf contest, El Porto

The South Bay Boardriders event #5 surf contest, sponsored by ET Surfboards. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 45th and The Strand, Manhattan Beach. Spots will fill fast. Show up ready. Paddle out confident. Sign up now at southbayboardriders.org.

RUHS Art Show, Cherry Co

Art will be on display through Sunday, March 29. Opening reception for the Student Group Art Show. 2 – 5 p.m. Cherry Co Gallery, 211 Avenida del Norte, Redondo Beach. Closing reception Sunday, March 29, 2 – 5 p.m. Visit cherryco.art.

First Saturday Sweep, RB Esplanade

Help Keep the Esplanade Beautiful in collaboration with the Redondo Beach Unified School District. The monthly beach clean-ups are held on the first Saturday of the month. Meet at 9 a.m. at Esplanade and Ave I, Redondo Beach for 1 hour. Trash pickup supplies are provided. Metered parking on the Esplanade and in Riviera Village and a bike corral on the NE corner of Catalina and Ave I. This sweep is a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet new friends while also helping to preserve & protect our natural paradise and the ecosystem for our wildlife neighbors. For more opportunities visit keeptheesplanadebeautiful.org.

South West Manuscripters, Redondo Library

A support group for writers to help them network and exchange information. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor conference room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free.

Stitch & Sew, North Redondo Library

Sew, practice or work on a project with fellow sewing enthusiasts. Materials and sewing machines are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Feel free to bring items that could be upcycled or traded. No rsvp required. Limit of 30 individuals. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Shred Day, Redondo Beach

Hoffman Murphy Real Estate Team and Keller Williams SB invites you to their 11th annual Shred Day with commercial grade secure shredding services to help residents securely dispose of confidential documents all for free. Two box maximum (file box size 10”x15”x15”). 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. In the parking lot of the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Summer Camp Fair, The Point

Hosted by Local Anchor in partnership with The Point, The South Bay Camp Fair brings together an exciting mix of the best summer camps all in one place. Meet camps, enjoy activities and live entertainment. 12 – 3 p.m. 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. Tickets are free. RSVP: eventbrite.com/o/local-anchor-16939950365.

Sound Bath, Botanic Garden

Welcome spring with a deeply restorative sound healing experience. Surrounded by nature, gentle vibrations from singing bowls, gongs, and chimes will guide you into a profound state of calm and balance as the Garden itself becomes part of the experience. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $40 members/$43 non-members. To sign up visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Dining in the South Bay, RB Main Library

Culinary historian and Easy Reader food writer Richard Foss is the author of ‘Rum: A Global History” and “Food in the Air and Space.” Learn about the South Bay’s restaurants from 1895 to 1985. Return March 21 for part 2, about restaurants from(1945 to 1985). 2 – 3 p.m. Local history buffs, foodies and nostalgic restaurant lovers will love these programs. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Redondo Beach Library

Dirt Devils baseball, Torrance

Dirt Devils Baseball present a Cooperstown Fundraiser with live DJ and special musical guest Hi-Fi Soundtrack. Food truck, full bar, raffle prizes, silent auction and more. $30 early bird ticket or $40 at the door. Presale tickets include a drink and a raffle ticket. Tickets available at zeffy.com

Tuesday, March 10

Glenn Miller Orchestra, Hermosa Beach

Swing into Spring with the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra presented by the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club. Proceeds benefit students and the Hermosa Valley School Band. 6:30 – 9 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Avenue. General admission $35. Tickets purchases and donations at events.humanitix.com/swing26/tickets.

Art: Expressive Mixed Media– In Person

Cancer Support Community South Bay free in-person workshop presented by Karen Doyle, an award-winning impressionist oil painter. Both novice and experienced participants are welcome. Participants will discover new ways to unleash creativity while connecting with others and finding joy in the process. All materials will be provided. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit www.CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Estate Planning, PV Library

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village for an informative panel discussion exploring how estate planning tools, such as wills and trusts, intersect with financial considerations, when it may be time to revisit existing plans, and best practices for ensuring your estate is handled according to your wishes. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Space is limited – registration is required. Register at VillageMainOffice@gmail.com or call (310) 415-2762.

Virtual Families Connected Parent Chat

The Families Connected Parent Chat is a free monthly support group open to all South Bay parents and caregivers. Provided through a partnership between BCHD, South Bay Families Connected and Thelma McMillen Center. The chat is a confidential and supportive space to share their parenting challenges and successes. 10 – 11 a.m. For more information visit southbayfamiliesconnected.org/parent-chat.

Wednesday, March 11

Stress and the Mind – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free online workshop as part of a six-week stress-management series based on the koshas. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Sarah Sue Burich, PhD, the session will focus on increasing awareness of thoughts, feelings and sensations, along with practical strategies to help participants feel more grounded and develop a growth mindset. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Community Archivist, PV Library

The Palos Verdes Library District (PVLD) is inviting community members to help celebrate America’s 250 years of Independence. The National Archives is asking regular community members to help transcribe American Revolutionary War pension records to make them searchable. PVLD is working with the community to help meet this goal. If you know how to read cursive writing you are able to help. PVLD is hosting a series of meetings to help people sign up, share tips and stories. Be part of the overall goal of the Community. Attend this informational session to learn how you can participate. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Palos Verdes Library conference room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. You can also visit the National Archives website to sign up at archives.gov/citizen-archivist/missions. For more information visit pvld.org or call Leti Polizzi (310) 377-9584 ext. 210.

South Bay Bridge Club

Supervised play with expert players, practice with your peers and get the guidance of experts to improve every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Play with Expert Players. $5 per session. 24100 Narbonne Ave. Unit 105, Lomita. For questions and more information about lessons call (310) 325-7222 or visit Southbaybridge.com.

Upcoming:

Saturday, March 14 .

St. Patrick’s Day 5k Run/Walk

The Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5k Run & Leprechaun Dash for the gold is returning in partnership with South Bay Children’s Health Center, with proceeds supporting their vital programs for local children and families. Riviera Village, Redondo Beach. Costume contest contest prior to the start of the race. The race starts at 8 a.m. For more information and to register online visit villagerunner.com/st-patricks-day-5k-in-redondo-beach.