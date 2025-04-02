Baywatch Community Calendar 4-3-25

Event Spotlight

Surreality 101 at the VEFA Gallery

This group exhibition of emerging and established surrealist artists at the new, 7,000 square foot VEFA Gallery features immersive installations, conceptual dreamscapes, and thought-provoking works that challenge perception and reality. Opening reception Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. More info: vefagallery.com.

Thursday, April 3

Sonny stories, Gitana Cafe

Two-time Lifeguard Medal of Valor recipient, and Hermosa Surfer Walk of Fame inductee Sonny Vardeman will recall his 38 years of lifeguarding, early Hermosa surfing and his years of shaping and selling surfboards from his Hermosa surf shop at 3 p.m. at the Gitana Cafe. In 1981, Vardeman was presented with the first Lifeguard Medal of Valor for climbing into the cockpit of a plane that crashed off Avenue C in Redondo Beach and pulling the pilot out of the plane and to safety. His talk at the Gitana Cafe is the third in a series of The Hermosa Beach Museum’s Cafe Stories: Voices from Hermosa. Enjoy coffee, tea, and memories of the South Bay. Dress warmly. Seating is outdoors. The Gita Cafe is at 2600 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Limited attendance and walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Online registration required at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

National Poetry Month, Malaga Cove Library

An inspiring evening featuring poets John Beroud, Judith Dancoff, Alexis Krasilovsky, Linda Singer, and Vanessa Hedwig Smith. Light refreshments will be served. The evening will include an open read. 6 – 9 p.m. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Free and open to the public. More info at poets.org.

San Pedro ArtWalk

First Thursday ArtWalks take place between Pacific Ave, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. There is plenty of metered street parking (free after 6:00 pm) and a paid parking lot at 6th and Mesa. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Information, registration SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com.

Shells with Ellie Piper, The Artist Mill

Create beautiful, handcrafted beauties of the sea during this shell workshop led by Ellie Piper of Beach Trees. $5-50 per person. 4:30 – 6 p.m. 1138 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Appropriate for ages 10+ with an adult. Sign up at theartistmill.com or call (310) 213-0099 for questions.

Friday, April 4

Anime Art contest, Ken Miller Rec Center

Torrance Sister City Association’s 9th Annual Anime Art Contest. Divisions: Middle School & High School. Categories: Hand Drawn & Digital Art. Entries must be submitted in person today, 4 – 6 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Winners will be announced Saturday, April 5 at 12:15 p.m. at the Bunka Sai Festival. Forms and more information at torrancesistercity.org.

Saturday, April 5

Poof Too!

The 32nd edition of the magic show “Poof Too!” will be presented at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The show, sponsored by the Redondo Odd Fellows and Silver Crest Rebekah Lodges, will feature members of the Hollywood Magic Castle including the award winning manipulations of Jarret Hastings, the wacky and crazy Children’s magic of Eddie Medrano, the Comedy-Magic of Pop Haydn, the sophisticated magic of Kenrick “Ice” McDonald who will also emcee the show, the Grand Illusions of Ron Saylor, and Jason Tong performing close-up magic during the intermission. 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information or tickets please call OJ at (310) 879-3059.

Art Walk, Hermosa

A four-stop, art walk will include a showing of punk-surf influenced Lance Smith’s paintings and dioramas at Easy Reader from 4 to 8 p.m. 67-14th Street; “The Spirit of Omoide Yokocho (Memory Lane)”, a group show examining the Japanese diaspora at Gallery of Hermosa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 138 Pier Avenue; “Symbiosis,” a group show at Resin from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and “Art Hive — Pollination” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Inch

Surreality 101, VEFA Gallery

This group exhibition brings together emerging and established surrealist artists in a state-of-the-art 7,000 sq ft gallery space, featuring immersive installations, conceptual dreamscapes, and thought-provoking works that challenge perception and reality. Opening reception 6 – 10 p.m. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. More info: vefagallery.com.

Bunka Sai, Torrance

Through Sunday, April 6. Japanese Cultural Festival with tasty plate lunches, sweets, arts and crafts, cultural performances, dance, music, martial arts, exhibitions, and demonstrations. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. at Madrona Avenue, Torrance. Visit torrancesistercity.org/bunkasai.html.

Author Ruth F. Stevens, RB Library

Meet My Year of Casual Acquaintances author Ruth F. Stevens, winner of the Indies Today Award for Best Contemporary Book of 2024 and a Silver Award Romance winner for the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Her other novels are “Stage Seven” and “The Unexpected Guests.” After the presentation there will be questions. Free and open to the public. Copies of her books will be for sale at the event. 1 – 2 p.m. Redondo Beach Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Shredding and compost giveaway

Hermosa residents are welcome to bring their important documents to be shredded onsite and pick up free compost. Residents must bring their own containers and shovels for the compost. 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Contact the City’s Environmental Programs Coordinator at dkrauss@hermosabeach.gov for any questions.

South Bay Boardriders Surf Series, El Porto

Surf Series Event #5 contest presented by Wave Rave. 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. 100 42nd St., El Porto, Manhattan Beach. For more information: southbayboardriders.org/surf-series.

Walk with MB United

Join MB United for a walk and talk about current local events. MB United established a scholarship in 2022 to award seniors at Mira Costa High School and Environmental Charter School for their efforts toward promoting social equity at school and in their community. Students must apply through their school, and only one student from each school is awarded. The walk is approximately 3 miles. Meet on the Manhattan Beach Pier, at The Strand at 9 a.m. For more information and to donate visit mbunited.info/mb-united-scholarship.

Trio Palmera Chamber music

USC Thornton School violinist Agatha Blevin, clarinetist Victor Martínez-Jara, and pianist Matthew Harikian. 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson Street, Torrance. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Nature walk, Ocean Trails Reserve

Enjoy coastal views, see WWII sites and possibly experience gray whale sightings on this free moderate mode walk. Park on La Rotonda Dr. at Twin Harbors View Dr.–1st left. Meet at the sign-in table which will be set on the sidewalk of Twin Harbors View Drive. Look for a banner. The hike will take place along the Eastern Bluff of Trump National Golf Course. 1 and 1/2 to 2 hours duration. Bring water, no drinking fountain on the trails. Wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Rain cancels the hike. The hike is free, and all ages are welcome. For more information visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Local Autism Warriors Gala

A psychedelic themed gala benefiting Surfers Healing Foundation. Live band, dinner, drinks, raffle, photo ops, and more. Proceeds will go to Surfer’s Healing Foundation. 5:30 – 11 p.m. Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378, 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/local-autism-warriors-gala-2025-tickets-1082626538119. For more info contact localautismwarriors@gmail.com or text (424) 213-0415.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society Show & Sale

Through Sunday, April 6. For anyone who loves the beautiful and the unusual. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Admission and parking are free. For more information visit southcoastcss.org or call (310) 346-6206.

First Aid, CPR/AED Training

You must pre-enroll to be assured of a seat in the class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com. To RSVP: with your full name, phone, email, and home address. There is no charge to residents and employees of the south bay. Minimum age of 18 yrs to attend the class. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach.

Kids Workshops, Home Depot

Make a Globe Planter at the Home Depot Kids Workshop. This is a free, hands-on learning experience designed to inspire creativity and skill-building in children ages 5-12. Participants develop practical skills such as following step-by-step instructions, using hand tools like hammers and screwdrivers, and painting. Each workshop is led by knowledgeable store associates, known as Workshop Captains, who guide children through the process. A parent or guardian must accompany each child to assist with completing the project kit, which typically takes about 30 minutes to finish. 9 – 10 a.m. 14603 Ocean Gate Ave., Hawthorne. Questions call (310) 644-9600. Sign up at homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop.

Cabrillo Beach Cleanup

The Cabrillo Beach Cleanup, hosted by the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, offers an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment by helping to clear the shore of marine debris. 9 – 10:30 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr, San Pedro. Volunteers will meet at the steps in front of the auditorium before heading out to the beach. To reserve a spot, call (310) 548-7562.

Sunday, April 6

Lemonade Day, Hermosa Beach

The 3rd Annual Lemonade Day Hermosa Beach is back. This community-wide event aims to empower today’s youth to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs by teaching entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and goal-setting through the simple and time-honored tradition of running a lemonade stand. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at El Tarasco, 337 Pier Avenue. Sales begin at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. A map of the lemonade stand locations can be found at hbchamber.net/lemonade. Participants are students grades 3-8 who live in Hermosa or attend a school in Hermosa Beach. The local Youth Entrepreneur of the Year winner moves on to compete nationally as part of the national Lemonade Day.

Annual Museum Celebration, HB Museum

The Annual Hermosa Beach Museum Celebration will be held at the historic Bijou Theatre. Share a brief presentation on what’s planned for 2025. Sponsored by Tower 12 and hosted by the Local Collaborative, in the Bijou Theatre, 1221 Hermosa Ave. 3 – 5 p.m. All are welcome RSVP: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org

“Nebula,” Torrance

Peninsula Symphonic Winds presents Nebula, a celebration of the cosmos. Justin Raines and Alex Singer, conductors. 3 p.m. Salvation Army, 4223 Emerald Street, Torrance. $20 suggested donation. For more information visit pswinds.org.

Jeff Sorenson, South Bay Bromeliad’s

Sorenson is a bromeliad collector with the Saddleback Bromeliad Society in Mission Viejo. He will be presenting the Bromeliad Society International’s program “Not Your Mother’s Neoregelia.” This is about Neoregelia hybrids and their development. Palos Verdes Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills. 1:30 p.m. Refreshments, members’ Show and Tell and a plant auction. Free parking available on the lower and upper levels of the library.

Riviera Village Farmers Market

Certified Farmers’ market with a variety of vendors selling produce, plants, crafts, and prepared food. Every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1801 S. Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Southern California Live Steamers

Check out the Southern California Live Steamers, Miniature Torrance Trains at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. More information visit localanchor.com/southern-california-live-steamers.

Tuesday, April 8

Nutrition: Fungi, Our Forgotten Food Group – In Person and via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop led by Meghan Laszlo, MS, RD, CSO. The presentation will explore findings from current studies on the role of edible mushrooms in diet quality, immunity, and cancer. Various medicinal mushroom supplements will also be discussed, along with an in-person food demonstration. 12 – 1:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register for this in-person and virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.