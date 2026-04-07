Baywatch Community Calendar 4-9-26

Thursday, April 9

Vietnam Veterans of America Fundraiser

Help raise funds for Veterans of America South Bay Chapter 53 at the Comedy and Magic Club. Tickets $25. Check in by 7:30 p.m. doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. Payment may be made by PayPal at vva53.org/donate-1 or by check made out to VVA, Chapter 53, 4733 Torrance Blvd. #53, 4733 Torrance Blvd. #553, Torrance.

Nature Storytime, Madrona Marsh

Nature Storytime is a hands-on program for preschoolers ages 2-5 years. Explore the wonders of Madrona Marsh through engaging stories and educational learning activities. Each program is designed to teach the importance of nature in a caring, nurturing environment. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance. Pre-registration is required. Call the Nature Center to register at (310)782-3989. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Bay Cities Coin Club meeting

We will be meeting at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Show and Tell, Auctions, 50/50, and a Raffle. All ages are welcome. We have gifts for kids. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 6323 W. 80th Street, Los Angeles. For more information visit baycitiescoinclub.com or reach out to baycitiescoinclub@hotmail.com.

Friday, April 10

Fun times at Madrona Marsh

Friday Fun is a hands-on program for preschoolers, age 3-6, and their parents or guardians. The program is offered at no charge every Friday. The program will incorporate story time, science, art, and a tour emphasizing the chosen topic. Pre-registration is required. Registration for the Friday event begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. of the same week. Madrona Marsh Nature Center, 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance. Call the Nature Center to register at (310) 782-3989. Space is limited to the first 20 people who sign up. If your plans change, please call to cancel so another person can take the spot.

South Coast Cactus/Succulent Society Show & Sale

Friday, April 10 1 – 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thousands of plants from rare and difficult-to-find specimens to the most popular favorite standards at remarkably reasonable prices. Best sellers and special offerings from well-known and beloved vendors are a big part of the sale. Plants from the Society’s expert gardeners showcased gorgeously in handmade pottery containers, will be featured. PV Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Ranch Palos Verdes.

Saturday, April 11

Scottish Fiddlers of Los Angeles

Four Exceptional Acts. One Unforgettable Night. Join the Scottish Fiddlers for their high-energy Spring Concert featuring four outstanding acts celebrating Celtic and American roots music at its finest. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. $30. Order tickets at: scottishfiddlersconcert2026.eventbrite.com.

What’s Next after No Kings?

We showed up. Now what? This Indivisible South Bay LA meeting is about turning the energy from No Kings into real, ongoing action here in our community. 1 – 4 p.m. Torrance Municipal Airport, Zamperini Field, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. Register and more information at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla.

Women in STEM Careers, Redondo Library

The American Association of University Women(AAUW) and their South Bay Tech Trek Alumni Group (TTAG) of 8th-12th gr young women present a Women in STEM Careers Forum for girls and boys, 6th-12th gr., and their parents. All welcome. Featured careers include Sports Medicine & Rehab, Energy Finance Consultant, Industrial Engineer and Aerospace Engineer. At the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. PCH, 2nd floor. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Contact ttagaauw@gmail.com for more information. Insta: @aauwttag

Scenes of Spring, Second Story Theater

April’s Fools Comedy Improv Troupe presents “Scenes of Spring.” directed by Chris Brown and Katrina Straub. Tickets $12 general admission and $10 seniors. Showtime 7:30 p.m. Pier Avenue Second Story Theater, inside Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets call (310) 318-1705 or online at AprilsFoolsImprov.com.

Whale of a Day, Point Vicente

Los Serenos de Point Vicente and the City of Rancho Palos Verdes are celebrating the annual Gray Whale migration from its feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi Seas near Alaska to the warm breeding waters of Baja California. The event will have games, crafts, and a myriad of activities for children such as playing in the inflatable bounce house or running through the inflatable obstacle course. Adults like to browse the booths selling such items as jewelry and artwork, and explore the many environmental service booths. Free parking. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5375. Free to attend.

Women in STEM Careers, Main Library

A STEM Career Forum with The American Association of University Women and the Tech Trek Alumnae Group for middle school and high school students who want to learn about science, technology, engineering and math related careers. Boys, girls, parents are all welcome. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Redondo Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Symbiosis of Sand and Sea closing

Presented by Indivisible Arts and the South Bay Artists Collective, SYMBIOSIS (of Sand and Sea) is a group exhibition exploring mutualism, partnership, reciprocity, and balance. Whether it’s the collaborative symbiosis of multiple artists collaborating, or the celebration of the interplay of sand & sea – the exhibition invites artists to respond to ideas of connection, environment, and interdependence through their work. Closing reception 12 – 4 p.m. Resin Gallery, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Hermosa Beach Garage Sale

Reduce their clutter, make sure their unneeded stuff gets reused or recycled, and hopefully help free up space in their garages to help get cars off our streets and increase parking availability. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Citywide throughout Hermosa Beach. Visit hermosabeach.gov

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

A free Yoga session on the Redondo Beach Pier presented by Redondo Pier Association and Cancer Support Community. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach, west end of the Pier.

Night Hike, Madrona Marsh

Experience the magic of the Madrona Marsh Preserve as day transitions into night. This guided hike offers a unique opportunity to observe and listen to the nocturnal wildlife that comes to life after sunset. $5 per person or $10 per family. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 3201 Plaza del Amo, Torrance. Space is limited to the first 25 participants, and pre-registration is required. Visit torrance.rec.us and search “Night Hike” to register for a session. Must be 17 or older to register. Children 16 and under are free.

Sunday, April 12

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Redondo Union High School

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film. On Tour by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at Redondo Union High School, 1 Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. Doors open at 3 p.m. with snacks, special film guests and wild animal visit, face painting and much more. $20 per person. Tickets at pvplc.org/earthday.

Music Concert, Palos Verdes Estates

A free music concert with Eric Rigler, Lily Honigberg, and Connor Vance. 5 p.m. The Neighborhood Church, 415 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. Free will offering. ncpve.org.

Kids Beach Cleanup, Dockweiler Beach

In celebration of Earth Day, LA County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay and Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell to host a Kids Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler Beach. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Check-In & supply pickup at Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey. Bring a hat, sunscreen, and water in a refillable water bottle. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com/e/kids-beach-cleanup-2026-tickets-1983412206301.

Monday, April 13

MindTravel Silent Piano Concert

Slip on wireless headphones and be transported by MindTravel’s signature live-to-headphones “silent” piano journey. Composer and pianist Murray Hidary creates an unforgettable evening of soothing, improvisational music designed to quiet the mind, open the heart, and connect you more deeply to yourself and those around you. 6:30 p.m. (arrive 20-30 minutes early for check-in). Miramar Park (on the grass), 201 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach. $59. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, April 14

Art: Expressive Mixed Media, Cancer Support Community

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free in-person workshop presented by Karen Doyle, an award-winning impressionist oil painter. This creative workshop offers a supportive environment to explore self-expression through various art techniques. Both novice and experienced participants are welcome. Participants will discover new ways to unleash creativity while connecting with others and finding joy in the process. All materials will be provided. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Ongoing program every second Tuesday of the month. Advance registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, April 15

South Bay Bridge Club

Come join our Supervised Play with Expert players, practice with your peers and get the guidance of experts to improve your Bridge Game. $5 per session. Every Wednesday. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24100 Narbonne Ave., Unit 105, Lomita. For more information visit Southbaybridgeclub.com or call (310) 325-7222.

Vegan Potluck, Redondo Beach

Whether you’re a steak lover or a whole food, plant-based vegan, this potluck will be a decadent delight. Vegan means entirely plant-based, no meat, fish, dairy, eggs, or honey. Put your chef hat on or pick something up from a local vegan restaurant, and come join us for a fun-filled evening. 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, Richelieu Hall, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 540-5080. Free, just bring a dish to share with others. Bring your own plate and silverware to minimize what goes to the landfill.

A Cappella Men’s Chorus

The South Bay Coastliners Men’s Chorus meets every Wednesday night and we invite you to hear us, meet us or join us…we promise, you’ll be glad you did! 7 – 10 p.m. The Salvation Army Center, 125 S. Beryl, Redondo Beach. For information visit coastliners.org or email singbarbershop@coasliners.org.

Retirement Planning, Peninsula Seniors

Learn about retirement income planning by understanding how withdrawals and required distributions work, while exploring tax considerations, Medicare premiums (including IRMAA), and how income decisions may align with long-term goals and legacy planning. 10:15 a.m. coffee, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Stress and the Spirit – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers this free online workshop as part of a six-week stress-management series based on the koshas. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Sarah Sue Burich, PhD, the session will focus on strengthening self-connection and relationships with a higher power while offering practical strategies to help participants tap into inner wisdom and deepen their connection with others. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Upcoming:

Springfest, Redondo Beach

Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19. Experience four days of rides, entertainment, food, games, and family fun at the South Bay’s signature spring festival. Whether you’re coming for the thrill rides, live performances, or community vibes, Springfest has something for everyone. Tickets, festival hours, parking, entertainment lineup, and a whole lot more information at nrbba.org/springfest-2026.

Sandpipers Annual Fashion Show

Saturday, April 18. The Sandpipers’ Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon has offered a unique New York-style runway show experience for over 30 years. Shop, dine, and see the latest fashions from a top designer, all while raising money for scholarships. 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Ave of the Stars, Los Angeles. Tickets: sandpipers.org.

Plaque Fundraiser, Cypress

Saturday, April 18. South Bay Boardriders Club Shaper’s Alley Surf Stomp. Help honor Hermosa’s surf legacy with commemorative plaques at the historic landmarks of Bing, Jacobs, Greg Noll, Rick’s, and Dewey Weber. 12 – 5 p.m. Shaper’s Alley on Cypress (if you know, you know). All ages welcome. Free but you need to RSVP: southbayboardriders.com/surfstomp.

Groundwater Festival

Saturday, May 2. The Water Replenishment District (WRD) presents the 16th Annual Groundwater Festival. A free family friendly event full of activities, educational booths, food, and prizes. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 4040 Paramount Blvd., Lakewood.