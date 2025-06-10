Baywatch Community Calendar 6-12-25

Spotlight:

Saturday, June 14

Pride on parade

Grab breakfast with friends and family on the north or south end of the Hermosa Beach Strand. Then parade down The Strand to the pier for the annual group photo in front of the Pride Lifeguard Tower. Wear your most rainbow-riffic pride gear. Pre-photo meet-ups at both ends of town: North end: Gitana Cafe, 2600 Hermosa Avenue, and North End Bar, 2626 Hermosa Ave. South End: Bolt, 190 Hermosa Avenue. Groups will leave for the pier from each morning meetup location at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 12

Meditation, Hermosa Beach

Meditation class for everyone. Learn to transform all life’s difficulties into valuable insights. $15. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. 7 – 8:15 p.m. Contact Crista Riccio at (310) 848-9680 for more information or visit meditateinthesouthbay.org for more classes.

Friday, June 13

Summer Sound, Terranea

Sound Series at Nelson’s returns for another summer of live music under the stars. This year’s series features 27 nights of oceanfront performances, most Friday and Saturday nights through August 30. This Friday will be Pop Vision. 7 – 10 p.m. on the Sunset Bluff at Nelson’s, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Ticket, line-up and additional information are available at terranea.com/summer-celebrations.

Palos Verdes Teen Night Carnival

Food, fun and festivities at the 37th Annual PV Street Fair Carnival Night. Exciting carnival rides for all ages. 5 – 10 p.m. 501 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Information and wristbands at palosverdeschamber.com/pv-street-fair.

Pride Kick-Off Party

Mix and mingle with other South Bay queers and allies. Bring your dancing shoes and come early if you want to participate in some meet & greet games. 8 – 11 p.m. the Studio, 636 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: $5 minimum donation. 21+ only. Visit hbpride.org/events/pride-after-party-2025 for a complete list of fun Pride activities.

Cruise at the Beach, King Harbor

Redondo Beach’s Legacy Car show celebrating season 24. Vintage, custom, classic, muscle, and hot rod cars. GTO’s, Dodge, Ford Trucks, and other antique autos will be on display. Live music, 50/50 raffle.Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Begg Pool Kickoff Party

Kick off the summer with water games, swimming and music. Reservations are required for all ages. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 or via email at manhattanbeach.gov. $5 per person. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Begg Pool, 1402 North Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Free outdoor yoga, Redondo Pier

Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier, Redondo Beach. redondopier.com/free-outdoor-yoga.

Poetry Workshop with Linda Neal

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Father’s Day Roundtable, pages bookstore

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a home run event at {pages} a bookstore. A panel of authors, journalists, and baseball pros will dive into the stories, stats, and spirit of America’s favorite pastime. 4 – 5:30 p.m. A must for baseball fans and book lovers alike. RSVP: pagesabookstore.com/event/2025-06-14/fathers-day-eve-baseball-roundtable. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Juneteenth Celebration

Join the City’s Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration and Redondo beach Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Kick-Off event. This free event will have community and activity booths, carnival games, prizes, local artists, snow cones, food trucks, and more. 12 – 3 p.m. Civic Center and Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Nature Walk, Alta Vicente Reserve

Explore coastal sage scrub habitat and beautiful views of Catalina Island. Spot rare birds like coastal cactus wrens. Moderate to strenuous. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 – 11:30 a.m. Visit pvplc.org to sign up and for more information.

No Kings Day nationwide day of defiance

As Trump hosts his self-serving military parade in DC, we’re rising up everywhere else — at 650 protests and counting, all across America — to reject his tyrannical power-grab. No thrones. No crowns. No kings. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Check out nokings.org for more information.

Nature club for Kids, White Point

Learn about the butterflies that live on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, make fun crafts, and go on a butterfly hike through the garden. Ages 3-10. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Come Together Market, PV Street Fair

Through Sunday, June 15. This month only the vibrant outdoor Come Together Market will be partnering with the Palos Verdes Chamber of Commerce at the 37th Annual PV Street Fair. Vintage and artisan goods, handmade items, food and refreshments from local vendors. 501 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Sat. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.& Sun. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pride Parade, Hermosa Beach

Pride Mornin’ Meet-Up before the parade. Grab breakfast with friends and family on the north or south end before marching/sashaying down The Strand to join groups at the Pride Lifeguard Tower for the infamous group picture. Wear your most rainbow-riffic pride gear. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Meet-ups happening at both ends of town: north end, Gitana Cafe, 2600 Hermosa Avenue and North End Bar, 2626 Hermosa Ave. South End, Bolt, 190 Hermosa Avenue. Groups will leave from each morning meetup location at 12:30 p.m. ABC7 News will be there covering the parade and Beach meetup.

Pride Community Beach Day

Surf, Sun, Swim, Sand and fun at the beach near the Pride Tower Pier Plaza for a fun-filled beach day. Families are welcome. Set up early, starting at 10 a.m. Volunteers will be on site to keep an eye on everything. Free beach activities from 1 – 4 p.m. All ages, all inclusive.

PV Street Fair

Through Sunday, June 15. Looking for some great family fun? Join your friends at the 35th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair and Music Festival. There’s something for everyone, with artisans, crafters, retailers, nonprofits, and food vendors. Free admission. Free parking. Free entertainment. Sat. hours 5 – 10 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 501 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For Information and Band schedule visit palosverdeschamber.com/pv-street-fair.

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn Show

Through Sunday, June 15. The event features paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, wearable art, and prints from from artists from the seven art groups affiliated with Palos Verdes Art Center: Artists Open Group (AOG), Pacific Arts Group, Paletteers, Peninsula Artists, Photographic and Digital Artists (PADA, Third Dimension, and The Artists’ Studio (TAS). 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on the scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta, Plenty of free parking.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. Register: eventbrite.com/cc/second-saturday-3552679. Questions? Call (310) 891-2300.

Sunday, June 15

Kapena, Fathers Day Concert

Aloha All Ways & Tasty Hawaiian presents Kapena with special guests and MC Faiva & Kamaka Brown. Kapena is a renowned Hawaiian band that has delighted audiences for 40 years with their captivating music. What sets Kapena apart is their unique blend of traditional Hawaiian sounds with contemporary influences, creating a distinct and vibrant musical experience. 3 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets and information at primoaloha.com.

Portrait in Blue, Torrance

The blues are a world unto themselves. Explore the many hues of blue, from the Blues, Blue Moon, Blue Velvet and Blue Skies to movements of the Mass set to bluegrass and jazzy blues. It promises to be a colorful excursion that will delight both the aural and visual senses. 7 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr, Torrance. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com, Armstrong Theatre Box Office in person, or by calling (310) 781- 7171. $35 general/$25 student.

Monday, June 16

Lego Club, Redondo Main Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. Limit of 40 individuals. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Meeting Room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

De-Clutter 101– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free workshop presented by Regina Lark, PhD, owner of A Clear Path: Professional Organizing and Productivity. This interactive workshop will guide participants in creating a de-clutter plan and learning how to decide what to keep, sell, or give away. Fun and easy techniques will be discussed, with opportunities for questions. 2 – 3 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Tuesday, June 17

Excursion: LACMA

Take a trip to the LA County Museum of Art with the Hermosa Beach Community Center. LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of more than 150,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe. $35/$30 Hermosa Beach resident discount. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A Charter Bus Company is used to transport participants to the Museum from the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue. Sign up at hermosabeach.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10343/683. For more information call (310) 318-0239.

Shop for PFLAG, Manhattan Beach

Support a more welcoming and inclusive community by committing a percentage of sales to PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Manhattan Beach/South Bay. 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Shop Downtown Manhattan Beach. Visit pflagmanhattanbeach.org/events.

Wednesday, June 18

The Art of Healing

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free workshop led by Janni Buaiz, MS, CWS, CHC, and Heather Wallace, MA, cancer survivor. Participants will explore healing through creative expression, guided imagery, and mindfulness practices that promote self-discovery and inner peace. No art experience is necessary. 1 – 3 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Vegan Potluck, Spiritual Living

Whether you’re a steak lover or a whole food, plant-based vegan, these potlucks have proven to be a decadent delight (people have brought everything from “meatball” sandwiches, to lasagnas, to Salisbury “steak”). 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. No cost. Just bring a dish to share with others. Bring your own plate and silverware too.

Upcoming:

Saturday, June 21

South Bay Paddle

The South Bay Boardriders Club will hold the South Bay Paddle south of the Hermosa Pier. The event serves as a qualification race for the Catalina Classic Paddle Board Race. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, visit southbayboardriders.com.

Friday, June 27

Cars & Stripes Forever

The perfect way to kick off the July 4th weekend. Admission and all activities are free. Live music, classic cars, food trucks, and a beer garden. Band Lineup: In Contempt, The Jokers, and Midlife Crisis. 5 – 10 p.m. Harbor Blvd. and The Vincent Thomas Bridge, San Pedro. For more information visit portoflosangeles.org.

Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Get ready for an exciting weekend of sun, shopping, music, and community fun. The festival opens Friday from 12 – 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Live entertainment, the Beer & Wine garden, carnival games, and vendors. Catalina Ave., Avenue I, Avenida del Norte, and Vista del Mar in South Redondo Beach. Rvsummerfestival.com. Event hotline: (424) 453-7880.