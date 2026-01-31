Beloved Manhattan Beach News stand Closes After 30 Years

Current Events, the popular neighborhood hangout and news stand, which opened shop in 1996 near the Kettle, is shutting their doors after 30 years. Gum Gum Tree, which recently lost its location on Manhattan Beach Blvd., is moving in to take their place.

“It’s time,” says co-owner Kay Nam who has been running Current Events with husband Tom since they bought it from original owner Richard Augustus in 1999. “It’s just time.”

Nam has been struggling the past few years, as magazine and newspaper sales have fallen, and the city outlawed the sale of lucrative cigarettes. “That hurt,” she says. Husband Tom is in need of heart bypass surgery, and he want to be around to help him heal.

Meanwhile, she changed the operating hours of the shop, opening up at noon (Current Event used to open early, for people to get their morning paper) because she was forced to take a second job, working for the postal service. “I couldn’t pay the bills otherwise.”

Nam says she has been struggling with the closing decision for several years, fighting against because people loved coming in and he didn’t want to disappoint them.

Indeed, the outpouring on social media since the announcement went out has been “overwhelming,” she says.

Manhattan Beach council member Amy Howorth posted about the closing on Facebook. “They will be missed and deserve a great send off!” she said.

Jonathan Beutler noted how Kay used to order European newspapers for him.

“Very sad,” noted Nancy Humbarger. “We are losing many of the people and places that make our town unique. We are becoming cookie-cutter!!”

The City of Manhattan Beach recently awarded the couple a plaque honoring them for keeping the business open all thee year. It was dated January 20, 2026. Closing day is January 31.