Best of the Beach 2026: Camera Shop – Paul’s Photo

“The only other English speaking travelers we encountered were from National Geographic and BBC,” Mark Comon, owner of Paul’s Photo, said.

He was talking about a photography trip he led to the Republic of Namibia, a sparsely populated country in Southern Africa known for its dry, stark landscapes.

But he could have been talking about many of photography trips he began leading a dozen years ago for customers of the Hawthorne Boulevard store his father opened in 1961.

Comon began leading occasional photo trips a few years ago as a fun, added service for customers of the Hawthorne Boulevard store his father opened in 1961.

Now the trips are central the store’s identity. Upcoming trips will include a photographing gorillas in Kenya, snow monkeys in Japan, and pumas in Patagonia.

Upon returning from the trips, Common said, his photographers all say the same thing.

“Best photos I’ve ever taken, most fun I’ve ever had,” Common said.

He describes the trips as being like an “all inclusive” vacation. Transportation, and accommodations are taken care of. But instead of an enclosed resort, hid travelers are immersed in the places they visit.

“On every trip we have a local guide who knows the locals and arranges photo ops. If there’s a problem he fixes it.”

Unless it’s with a camera. Then he fixes it.

Photographers of all levels, and even non photographer are welcome, he said.

Paul’s Photo

23845 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance



PaulsPhoto.com