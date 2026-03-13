Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Best of the Beach 2026: Camera Shop – Paul’s Photo

Day 4 of Namibia trip for Creative Photo Academy. Morning at Sossusvlei, hike into Deadvlei, then shoot at Dune 40. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann on 4/26/25)

 

Paul’s Photo photographer on a Great Migration Safari in Kenya in 2018 (left to right) Larry Schultz, Cheryl Tsuchida, guide Oscar Mwangi, Jim French, Tomoko Takahashi, Mark Crase, Gretchen Goldsmith, Tim Baskerville and Mark Comon. Photo courtesy of Paul Photo

“The only other English speaking travelers we encountered were from National Geographic and BBC,” Mark Comon, owner of Paul’s Photo, said.

He was talking about a photography trip he led to the Republic of Namibia, a sparsely populated country in Southern Africa known for its dry, stark landscapes.

But he could have been talking about many of photography trips he began leading a dozen years ago for customers of the Hawthorne Boulevard store his father opened in 1961.

Comon began leading occasional photo trips a few years ago as a fun, added service for customers of the Hawthorne Boulevard store his father opened in 1961.  

Now the trips are central the store’s identity. Upcoming trips will include a photographing gorillas in Kenya, snow monkeys in Japan, and pumas in Patagonia.

Upon returning from the trips, Common said, his photographers all say the same thing.

“Best photos I’ve ever taken, most fun I’ve ever had,” Common said.

He describes the trips as being like an “all inclusive” vacation. Transportation, and accommodations are taken care of. But instead of an enclosed resort, hid travelers are immersed in the places they visit. 

“On every trip we have a local guide who knows the locals and arranges photo ops. If there’s a problem he fixes it.”

Unless it’s with a camera. Then he fixes it. 

Photographers of all levels, and even non photographer are welcome, he said. 

Paul’s Photo
23845 Hawthorne Blvd.
Torrance
(310) 375-7014
PaulsPhoto.com

 

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube