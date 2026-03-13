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Best of the Beach 2026: House Painter – TKO Painting

TKO Painting’s Troy and Heather Kumprey and daughters Mayella, and Evelyn. Photo by Jen Coleman (jencolemanphotography.com)

Best House Painter

TKO Painting 

Four-peat Best of the Beach champion TKO Painting has met the interior, exterior painting and cabinet refinishing needs of the beach cities, Torrance and El Segundo for more than two decades..

“I just called my father this morning, I was so proud, and my dad’s 90 years old. I’m like, ‘Dad, I think we’re officially South Bay’s best painter. We’ve won it four years in a row,” owner Troy Kumprey said.

Kumprey said TKO’s customized service and personal attention to clients and products — including regularly testing new paints and materials — sets the owner-operated company apart.

“I’m always trying to find the best products to use for your home,” he said. “I treat every house as if it’s my own.”

Since its founding in 2004, TKO Painting has painted an estimated 3,000 homes.

Kumprey said houses by The Strand should be painted every six to eight years while houses elsewhere may need new paint every eight to 10 years, he said. 

“Painting is 50% aesthetics and 50% preventative maintenance. It’s like wearing a raincoat,” he said. — Nikki Yunker

1658 Loma Dr

Hermosa Beach

(310) 971-7455

tkopainting.tripod.com

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