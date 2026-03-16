Best of the Beach 2026: Meat Market – La Venadita

Meat Market

La Venadita Meat Market

There is a proliferation of great meat markets in the Beach Cities, and most are easier to find than La Venadita. But a loyal following of local folk make the drive to Carson — past the 405, all the way to a family-run carnicería on South Main Street — because nothing else quite compares.

La Venadita Meat Market has been a family operation since Jose and Aracely Muniz opened their doors in 1996. Jose grew up working in carnicerías in Chihuahua, Mexico, before coming to the United States and opening his own. Aracely is from Baja California. The marinades — the secret behind everything La Venadita is known for, in addition to the fresh quality meat, particularly the renowned tomahawk steaks — are family recipes brought from Mexico and perfected over nearly three decades. They are not on any menu. They are not for sale. They are just what makes the meat taste the way it does.

“The carne asada, the beef rib, the marinated chicken,” Aracely said. “The ceviche is number one, too. We have very good ceviche, made every day. And the chicken is very good. They all love the carne asada and the short ribs.”

Nearly 30 years in, La Venadita has grown to three locations — Carson, Wilmington, and Whittier — built entirely on word of mouth, on the kind of reputation that spreads one backyard barbecue at a time. The salsa is made in house. So is the guacamole. So is everything else that matters.

That reputation has now spread all the way to the beach cities. This year, for the first time, Easy Reader readers voted a meat market outside the South Bay’s coastal corridor as their favorite — and they did it by a margin of 103 votes. It is, by any measure, a drive worth making.

La Venadita Meat Market

22035 S. Main St.

Carson

(310) 830-7099

lavenaditameatmarket.com