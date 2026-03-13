Best of the Beach 2026: Residential Lising Agent – Tiffany McGuinness

Residential listing agent

Tiffany McGuinness

Tiffany McGuinness has won Best of the Beach for residential listing agent seven years in a row, which tells you something. What it tells you, she’ll explain herself.

“At its core, real estate is strategy and psychology,” she said. “The sign in the yard is the easy part — everything that happens before and after that is where the real skill comes in.”

McGuinness is hands-on with pricing, preparation, and marketing, but she’ll tell you negotiation is where she earns her keep. Escrow has a way of throwing curveballs. Her job is to keep everything together without letting her clients get pushed around.

She came to real estate, she says, because she’s probably a little too competitive for a normal desk job. The pace suits her. Every deal is different, every house has its quirks, every client comes with their own story. The challenge — and she doesn’t minimize it — is that it’s emotional and financial at the same time. People are making enormous decisions, sometimes under real stress, and she’s guiding them through it in real time.

“There’s a lot of strategy, a lot of moving parts, and occasionally a little chaos,” she said. “So when everything lines up, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

When she’s not navigating escrow, McGuinness goes skydiving. She sees a connection. Both involve preparation, managing risk, and committing once it’s time to jump. “The difference,” she said, “is that in real estate I try to avoid the free fall part.”

Seven consecutive Best of the Beach wins, she says, mean a lot in a market full of good agents. “Having that kind of support from the community is something I’m really proud of and grateful for.”

Tiffany McGuinness

Broker Associate

myREpeople.com