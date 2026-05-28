Calendar May 28 – June 20, 2026

Bay Watch

Thursday, May 28

Greenwich Village, Hermosa Museum

From the mid-1930s to the mid-1950s, Hermosa Beach had its own Greenwich Village Art Colony. Local painters and sculptors exhibited on this short diagonal street between Manhattan and Hermosa avenues. Hear the history of how a proposed artists’ colony left its mark on local culture. 6 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For tickets, visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org

Palos Verdes Antiques show & sale

Through Saturday, May 30. Featuring fine antiques, vintage, decorative arts, and an opening night “Fiesta de Antigüedades” on Friday, May 27. Antique booths, harvest cupboard, garden gazebo, patio luncheon, and an English afternoon tea. St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For questions, call (310) 375-4617. stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Mindfulness for Beginners, In Person/Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers free lunch and a workshop led by Glen Komatsu, MD, medical director of the palliative care program at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Torrance. Learn about the science behind mindfulness and explore simple practices that can help reduce stress during serious illness. Advance registration is required. 12:30 p.m. Lunch (in person): 12:30 – 1 p.m. Workshop: 1 – 2:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org. For more information, email Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Friday, May 29

War Of The Worlds, Second Story Theater

A new play by Rimovision Group. Adam Han is as average as they come—but his heart isn’t. Unfortunately, that doesn’t help his bank account, doesn’t help him find matching socks, and definitely doesn’t fix his struggling relationship with his fame-seeking wife. When aliens arrive, everything changes. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 4p.m. Saturday, May 30, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday May 31. Also the following weekend, same times, June 5, 6 and 7.

710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. rimovisiongroup.org

Cruzin’ the Lagoon, Redondo

All makes and models are welcome at the new Redondo Beach car show. Every Friday through September 11. 3 to 6 p.m. 209 N. Harbor Dr. Redondo Beach. Info at ZekesAuto@juno.com

Storytime, Hermosa Library

Smarty Pants Storytime for ages 2 to 5.

Let’s get ready for school! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun. Hermosa 9:25 – 10 a.m. 550 Pier Ave.

Sports luncheon, Riviera Village

The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 17011 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo at noon. The weekly meetings feature discussions taking you behind the scenes with athletes, coaches, teams and sports. Open to the public. No reservations necessary. Cost of lunch is $35



Saturday, May 30

Queen Surfer, Manhattan

The South Bay Boardriders Club hosts its 3rd annual Queen of the South Bay Surf contest. Divisions for all ages and levels, including Golden Girls (55-plus) and Moms vs. Daughters. Lei making and yoga. 7 a.m. 42nd Street, Manhattan Beach. Pre contest party Friday, May 29, 4 p.m. at Sharkeez on Pier Plaza. SouthBayBoardersClub.org.

You are enough 5K, Pier Plaza, Hermosa

The Giving Purpose Organization hosts the You Are Enough 5K from the Hermosa Beach Pier to the Manhattan Beach Pier and back to raise awareness about mental health. 9 a.m. GivingPurpose.org

Redondo Libraries fundraiser, Redondo

Support Redondo libraries and celebrate America’s 250th birthday with the Pennyroyal Players’ “Salute to America in Song and Story,” along with a silent auction, refreshments. Suggested donation: $10. Free parking underneath the library. (213) 296-7457. 1069 N. Aviation Blvd , Redondo Beach

Sunday, May 31

Beach Cities Symphony, Redondo High

The Beach Cities Symphony will showcase four winners of the 2026 Music Teachers’ Association of California scholarships. In addition, Beach Cities Symphony will play the Masquerade Suite from music to Lermontov’s drama by Aram Khachaturian. 5-6 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 222 North Pacific Coast Highway.

Monday, June 1

SB All-Star High School Classic, El Segundo

Players to include Redondo Union infielders Angel Camou and Keiji Hatton, pitcher Jack Green and outfielder Jackson Sola and Mira Costa catcher Kellan Finn, first baseman-outfielder Joaquin Scholer and outfielder Ace Tarango. 6:30 p.m. $10. $5 for students. Cash only. El Segundo Recreation Park.

South Bay Bridge Club, Lomita

Join John Jones for advanced Bridge Lessons, modern 2/1, inverted Minors and more. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 24100 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita

Wednesday, June 3

Coucou Ribbon Cutting, Manhattan

Downtown Manhattan Beach’s new, French restaurant. 3:30 p.m.

1131 Manhattan Avenue, MB

Register at manhattanbeachchambers.com

Thursday, June 4

Gasratz Car Meet, Redondo

First and third Thursday of each month. Rule 1. No Music 2. Pick up trash 3. No Burnouts 4. Respect the location 6-8 p.m. Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks, 1609 Hawthorne Blvd Redondo Beach

Details Tile & Stone opening, Hermosa

Celebrate the grand opening of Details Tile & Stone Ribbon Cutting. 520 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Register at manhattanbeachchambers.com

Saturday, June 6

Seymour Jewelers reimagined

Seymour Jewelers, one of Hermosa Beach’s oldest businesses, is under new ownership and newly remodeled. The public is invited to see what’s new during an open house from 4-6 p.m. 1212 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach.

Manhattan Wine Auction, Manhattan

Featuring iconic artwork, a stellar live auction and offerings from wineries and local restaurants. Presented by the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation. 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Country Club Center Court, 1330 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. (310) 303-3342. Or visit manhattanwineauction.com.

Sunday, June 7

VB’s Chaffin’s last drill, Redondo

Redondo Union High volleyball coach Tommy Chaffin will be putting three decades of players he has coached through his last drills in the RUHS gym.

Monday, June 8

Cannabis and cancer, Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free online workshop led by Bonnie Goldstein, MD, director of Canna-Centers. Goldstein will discuss cannabis and cancer care, including research on its use in cancer treatment and symptoms management. Register at CSCSouthBay.org, or email rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org

Friday, June 12

The Sleeping Beauty! Torrance

Step into a fairytale world of elegance and breathtaking beauty as Fusion Studios Ballet Company presents The Sleeping Beauty! This enchanting classical ballet production will feature talented local dancers, beautiful choreography, stunning costumes, and a fun, welcoming experience for audiences of all ages. 6 p.m. Also Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m. West High School Performing Arts Center(310) 540-6401. TheFusionDanceStudio.com

Saturday, June 20

Hermosa Sister City gala, St. Cross

Annual Gala – Theme: Casino Baja Sol Come dressed for Casino Baja Sol and enjoy games, auctions, food and drinks $100, 4-8 p.m. St. Cross Episcopal Church. HB-sistercity.org

Food & Wine festival

Summer Solstice

Baleen, Portofino Hotel

Food from four countries paired with carefully chosen wines. 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. 6 p.m. Tickets at HotelPortofino.com